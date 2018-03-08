The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For Alex Beaumont snow was no obstacle to keeping his school open.

The hardy headteacher cycled three miles from his house in Holmfirth to Meltham CE Primary.

With snow and ice - plus a climb of 150m (500ft) - the task wasn't easy but Alex's winter bike equipped with snow tyres did it's job.

And committed Alex was at school in less than half an hour.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Alex said the children were looking forward to coming to school in fancy dress for a rescheduled World Book Day event.

The event, originally planned for World Book Day last Thursday, was postponed due to severe weather when the Beast From The East and Storm Emma collided.

But this week's relatively tame Pest From The West wasn't going scupper the kids' fun day as most pupils had made it into school.

Scores of schools across Huddersfield and Kirklees were closed today because of snow .

Alex, who cycles to school most days, said: "Not going into school was not an option. It's my job to make sure every class in covered. We made sure there was a teacher or a supervisor for every class.

"Last Thursday was World Book Day and the children were supposed to come in dressed up.

"Today was a fallback and the children were delighted to be in dressed in their costumes."

Alex said: "Pupil and staff safety is paramount so it's always a hard decision to make."

Snow makes the uphill climb en route to Meltham all the more difficult.

But Alex, who is a member of Holmfirth Cycling Club, has been riding to school for 28 years so it wasn't particularly difficult for him.

He said: "It took me 28 minutes when it usually takes 21 minutes - thereabouts!"