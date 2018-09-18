Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Bus Station was evacuated this afternoon after two buses crashed.

The accident, between a single-decker coach and a double-decker bus, took place in the town centre bus station at around 4pm.

Two people – a male and a female – were hurt in the collision and taken to hospital although it is not believed their injuries were serious, West Yorkshire Police said.

The incident caused disruption for bus passengers many of whom were left waiting on the concourse between Upperhead Row and Market Street.

It also caused disruption for buses and traffic on the streets around the station.

Metro, which runs the station, tweeted: "Due to congestion around Huddersfield Bus Station . Services operating within the area will be delayed."

Though the message caused some consternation with a member of the public.

Gordon Davies replied: "A bit slow. The evacuation of Huddersfield Bus Station started at 4pm."