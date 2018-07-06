The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield is set to bake as temperatures soar to 29°C this weekend.

The current heatwave is set to persist with temperatures reaching an annual high on Sunday of 29°C (84°F), according to the Weather Channel .

It'll be pretty warm tomorrow (Saturday) with the mercury hitting a maximum of 27°C (81°F).

And the heat will rise to a scorching 29°C - the hottest temperature of the year so far - on Sunday.

While the continued heat may be good news for those planning a lazy weekend it won't be such good news for those involved in sports - such as cricket and bowls - on Sunday.

Those attending the popular Concert on the Hill in Salendine Nook on Saturday evening will be advised to bring their hats, sunglasses and sun lotion.

And the hot, dry weather will continue for the majority of next week.

It will be cloudier but temperatures will remain high - with daily highs of 22°C-25°C.

But enjoy it while you can because there's a good chance of rain the following week.

There is up to a 50% chance of much needed rain from Monday, July 16. But temperatures will still remain positively summery topping out at 22°C and 23°C.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: "A slightly slacker pressure pattern will allow marginally cloudier, cooler and more showery weather to end the week, but temperatures remain in the mid to high 20s widely and staying dry and sunny for most."