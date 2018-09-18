Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town officials have reminded fans that foul language in the stands is NOT acceptable - and supporters could end up in trouble if caught.

A spokesman for the club told the Examiner that it anyone who felt uncomfortable about foul language or abusive behaviour can phone a hotline or alert a steward.

The club released a statement after a concerned parent wrote to commercial director Sean Jarvis about "appalling" language from some fans.

Mr Jarvis responded to the letter by urging fans to "collectively cut it out, especially around children."

The club spokesman said: "The Club does not condone the use of foul and abusive language and would like to take this opportunity to remind supporters of the procedures in place for dealing with any incident that makes them feel uncomfortable whilst at one of our matches.

"We advise supporters to firstly report any incident to a nearby steward or contact the Stadium Report Line on 07741 528949 for the incident to be dealt with on case by case basis."

The club posts details of the hotline in matchday programmes with the warning: "If you do ever hear anything at Town matches that makes you feel uncomfortable or believe qualifies as abusive behaviour, you can contact the Stadium report line."

Fans took to social media to comment on whether swearing is acceptable at a football match.

Gary Cooling said: "I've sat in all areas of the ground and the level of swearing exists in all these areas but at different levels. I sat in the family stand on Saturday as it was my four-year-old grandson's first game. Believe me I heard the 'F' word plenty of times around where we were sat.

"Stopping people swearing is nearly impossible to police. It's really down to the individual to use their common sense based on the people sat around them.

"When I see people stand up and throw swear words at a player or official when their kids are sitting with them I think they have lost all leave of their senses. What other environment would this happen and be acceptable."

Charles Brook said: "Football isn't an intellectual pastime. Fans engaged in the match are apt to say things spotaneously. But, younger children will get their first exposure to inappropriate language at a match and it will have a disturbing impact on some as well as endorsing verbal aggression."

David Baxter added: "I take my six-year-old grandson. Yes there is swearing, but I don't make a big deal out of it, and he takes no notice."

And Paul Hollas said: "Football is a partisan, passionate sport. You can't expect sustained 12th man passion without the odd expletive slipping out.

"If you curtail passion and replace with prawn sandwiches and popcorn you will get a Wembley atmosphere."