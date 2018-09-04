Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Transport Police have confirmed that a person has died after being struck by a train near to Greenfield station on the Huddersfield-Manchester line.

Emergency services were called shortly before 2pm today to the line near Greenfield station - which is between Marsden and Stalybridge - following a report of a person hit by a train.

Officers are currently at the scene and train services between Huddersfield and Stalybridge have been disrupted .

A BTP spokesman said: “We are now working to identify the person and to inform their family.”

There was no information on whether the person who has died is a man or a woman.

The spokesman added: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

TransPennine Express said the incident had caused disruption to services running between Huddersfield and Stalybridge.

Some trains have been cancelled and replaced by bus services.

The disruption to services is likely to continue until 5.15pm.

A TransPennine Express spokesman said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Stalybridge and Huddersfield some lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 17:15 04/09.”

"Customers are advised that some Transpennine Express services are unable to run in or out of Manchester Piccadilly and will only call at Manchester Victoria.

"Metrolink will accept ticket holders between Manchester Victoria and Manchester Piccadilly."