A woman was today fighting for her life after she was hit by a car in Batley yesterday .

The 56-year-old was critically injured when she was struck by a red Skoda Fabia at the junction of Lea View and Brook Royd View, at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

The woman suffered injuries to her head and ankle when the car hit her.

Police yesterday confirmed her condition remained critical.

The car also crashed - apparently backwards - through a garden fence before stopping.

Police sealed off the street while collision investigation officers examined the scene to see how the accident had occured.

They have appealed for witnesses to come forward by calling the non-emergency 101 number.

Police said yesterday: "Police were called at 12.43pm this afternoon to reports of a serious road traffic collision on Lea View at its junction with Brook Royd View in Batley.

"A red Skoda Fabia vehicle was in collision with a 56-year-old woman who suffered injuries to her ankle and head. The vehicle also struck a garden and fence.

"The road was later closed for a time from Bradford Road to the junction with Intake Lane."