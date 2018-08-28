The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police inquiries are ongoing following two separate stabbings in Thornton Lodge and Marsden over the weekend.

Both attacks happened on Saturday night and left the victims with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The first stabbing, at 9.40pm, happened at Tunnel End, not far from Standedge Tunnel at Marsden.

The victim - a 23-year-old male - was stabbed in the chest. His friend attempted to drive him to the hospital but there was so much bleeding he was forced to pull over on Manchester Road, near the New Inn pub, and call an ambulance.

On Sunday morning investigations were focused on three areas in and around Tunnel End.

There was tape at the junction of Waters Road, Ainsley Lane and Reddisher Road and further examinations in Reddisher Road.

It is believed a scabbard, or holster for a knife, was recovered.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The second stabbing happened at around 11pm in Rashcliffe Hill Road, Thornton Lodge.

A male victim, 24, was stabbed several times in his leg and stomach by what is thought to have been three males. The victim could offer no description of the three men other than that they were wearing dark clothing.

Both men were taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

No arrests were made over either incident and anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.