Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today is International Cat Day 2018 and it's time to vote for the Cutest Cat in Huddersfield .

We've had hundreds of entries for our competition to win a professional photo shoot for your cute kitty.

So here is the shortlist of the 30 cutest cats in Huddersfield we've chosen.

Now it's your turn to get voting and pick which cat you think should take the cute crown and win a set of professional photos to treasure forever.

You've sent us great photos of your premier pedigrees and most adorable moggies .

They've all been adorable and if we had space we would have featured every one of them.

Alas we are limited for space so we apologise if we've not included yours.

Get voting below.

It may take a few moments for all 30 entries to load.