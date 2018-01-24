Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Skelmanthorpe took a starring role at last night’s spectacular National Television Awards.

Actress Jodie Whittaker, who was brought up in the village, joined fellow cast members of crime drama Broadchurch on stage to collect the award for best crime series – when she made an impassioned plea for more support for equal pay.

And dresses designed by Kevan Jon – who launched his business in Skelmanthorpe and whose parents are friends with Jodie’s mum and dad – were chosen by two of the VIPs attending the awards, TV presenter Ruth Langsford and actress Jennie McAlpine.

Jodie, who has taken on the mantle of the new Dr Who , joined Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones – who won the drama performance award – to share their support for equal pay.

While Suranne sported a 50/50 badge backing equal representation for women, Jodie called for more unanimous support for the campaign.

Suranne’s starring role as Doctor Gemma Foster won her the drama performance award while the show itself collected the best drama programme prize.

Jodie, the first ever female Time Lord, said of equal pay: “It’s an incredibly important time and the notion should be supported.”

She added: “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported. I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

Asked if she was enjoying filming Doctor Who in Cardiff, Jodie said: “It’s great ... I absolutely love it. It’s amazing - I get to see all the best places.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Kevan Jon, who is now based in Halifax, said it was amazing to see Ruth and Jennie in outfits from his current collection.

Ruth was wearing a £335 Kevan Jon Koyoto ball dress while Jennie wore a £265 Kevan Jon Koyoto wrap dress, both sourced by their stylists from Blush Boutique, Kevan’s stockist in Northern Ireland.

Kevan said: “This morning on (TV show) Lorraine, Ruth was voted one of the best dressed women at the awards and the Daily Mail website was singing her praises and saying how good she looked.”

Kevan, 47, who started the business in 1992, heads a team of four at his Square Road premises and has 50 stockists around the UK and Eire while his garments are made by trusted contractors in South Yorkshire, north London and Wales.

Kevan is now finalising his winter 2018 collection which will be launched next month before a trip to Paris to start planning for his spring 2019 collection.

Commenting on his fashion philosophy, he said: “Our aim is to dress women who are women – they’ve all got curves. Fashion is not just for the young. We design garments for everyone from prom dresses for 16-year-old girls to women in their 80s. You can’t beat chic and glamour and timeless stylish classics.”

Ant and Dec were the big winners at the National Television Awards as they collected their 17th presenting prize in a row.

The duo - who were making their first public appearance since Ant McPartlin announced he was splitting from his wife - also won the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award in memory of the all-rounder who died last year.

Ant McPartlin said winning this “really means a lot” following a “tough 12 months” and thanked “best mate” Dec Donnelly for helping him through it.

Sir Bruce was also remembered by his former Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly as the dancing competition was handed the prize for best talent show.

Other winners on the night included Paul O’Grady who received a special recognition award for his ITV show, For The Love Of Dogs, and the Sir David Attenborough-narrated Blue Planet II which received the impact award.