Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kingsgate bosses have got the green light to turn part of the shopping mall into a hotel.

Last February the company behind Huddersfield’s main shopping centre lodged a surprise bid to open a 60-bed facility in empty roof space above the arcade.

The application came almost a year after years of planning to extend the centre to the rear to create a new cinema and leisure complex had been approved.

That work, which included re-modelling Cross Church Street, was expected to begin in 2017 but has stalled for unknown reasons.

The go-ahead for the hotel scheme may be the final link in the chain that Kingsgate bosses need to begin the highly anticipated expansion project that is set to create more than 250 jobs.

The plan approved by Kirklees is reduced by two beds from the original 60 room plan submitted earlier this year.

The only objection to the proposal came from the council’s own environmental health team who said noise from neighbouring bars would cause conflict with the hotel.

But planning officers said those concerns could be resolved by the hotel operator through design, such as insulation and windows that can’t open.

The official approval notice concludes: “There is a known need for additional visitor accommodation in Huddersfield town centre and it is acknowledged that hotels can contribute positively to the vitality and viability of town centres and to their night-time economy.

“The proposed hotel would diversify and improve the mix of uses in the town centre.”

It has not yet been revealed if a hotel chain has been lined up to operate the business or if Kingsgate intend to run it themselves.

Kingsgate chiefs will develop the hotel by demolishing the current Sports Direct unit to create a two-storey hotel in the rafters.

Space above the current sports shop, the only upper level store, will also be utilised and the overall roof height of the centre will be raised by 1m to fit the new rooms in.

A blank wall that lies behind the Grade II listed buildings on King Street will be demolished to provide the front of the hotel and bedroom windows.

Plans lodged with Kirklees Council show the hotel entrance will be along Queens Head Yard – opposite the Slug and Lettuce – which has been gated off to the public since Kingsgate was built.

A new canopy will be created over the alley to signify the hotel entrance.

Planning officials have said any bins currently stored in the alley cannot be moved onto King Street and a new solution must be found.

Hotel guests will be allowed to use Kingsgate parking overnight.

The fine details of the inside of the hotel will be revealed in a new application in the coming months.

If done swiftly, Kingsgate could win the race to provide the only town centre hotel.

Since the George Hotel closed in January 2013 there hasn’t been any large hotel within the ring road.

Radisson is already committed to running the new hotel within the HD One scheme close to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Premier Inn runs hotels at Aspley, Ainley Top and Cooper Bridge.

Travelodge has a hotel on Leeds Road and had been linked with a new one at the old Kirklees College site, but the company has denied this.

Medium priced and budget hotel chains with no presence in Huddersfield include Holiday Inn, Ibis, Novotel, Mercure and Jury’s Inn.