A landlord facing charges of unlawfully killing two children in a Fartown house fire has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Kamal Bains, 51, has been on trial at Leeds Crown Court after he pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully killing three-year-old Logan Taylor and Jake Casey, aged two.
Bains was facing two manslaughter charges and WYFRS said they believed it would be the first prosecution of this nature in the country since the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (England) Regulations 2015 were introduced.
But mid-way through the trial, he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of failing to discharge the employer’s general duty owed under
Section 3 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
Bains, of Stableford Gardens, Birkby, has been on trial for almost two weeks after Logan and Jake died when they were overcome by smoke after a fire started in their bedroom at the rented semi-detached property in Alder Street, Fartown in February 2016.
He will now be sentenced today following the change in plea. Keep up to date with all the sentencing remarks and the outcome with our live blog.
Will prison sentence be suspended?
Mr Smith has said that the if judge is going to impose a prison sentence he should consider suspending it.
Bains changed career after deaths
Mr Smith said that after the deaths Bains sold PPE, which has now been bought and renamed, and tried unsuccessfully to run a cafe.He also said that he has some income from rent on properties he owns, which he in no way acts as a landlord for.
Mr Smith is continuing to mitigate on behalf of his client.
The judge said he hopes to sentence this afternoon, but he may need to consider it overnight instead.
Tyrone Smith QC, mitigating, has said that Bains is more accurately described as an agent for the landlords, but said that he was also described as bad at all aspects of his job.
He said that whether or not the tenants were satisfied with the quality work was done in the property, including on the boiler, a door, guttering and brickwork outside the property.
He pointed out that the defendant took it upon himself to alert the family to a newly-introduced government scheme for people on benefits to get new boilers installed for free.
He also pointed out that Miss Taylor admitted that, because the defendant would only sort out half the repairs she asked for, on one occasion when she was trying to get him to arrange for a leak in the roof to be fixed, trying to get the fire alarms installed went to the ‘back of her mind’.
He said that she did not follow-up on this on that occasion, but the judge pointed out that she did on a later occasion.
Guilty plea could reduce sentence by 10%
The judge said that the defendant’s guilty plea could get him 10% credit or less, which means that’s how much time he could get off his prison sentence.
There was an outburst from the boys’ family who are sitting in the public gallery, who clearly feel that would be too lenient.
Fire reconstruction shows difference MINUTES could have made
The video of the reconstruction has been played to the court, showing how the event would have played out if smoke alarms had been fitted.
Mr Compton previously explained that there was ‘a very good chance’ the boys’ mum would have had enough time to save her children if a alarm had alerted her to the fire.
It was the smoke and the heat that ‘beat her back’.
In the reconstruction, the rooms and hallways were already filled with smoke when the alarm went off.Mr Compton said that within minutes of the alarm going off the casing on the TV was alight and visibility was reduced to one metre.
The hearing is having a short break while the court staff try to get the equipment to work.
Mum ‘denied chance to rescue children’
Mr Compton is advising the judge on the aggravating features of the case for him to consider in sentencing.
He said that the absence of smoke alarms effectively ‘sealed the fate of those children’ and denied their mum the chance to rescue them.
“They had no chance, whereas if those alarms were present they would have had at least a chance.”
He said that she had a ‘golden window of opportunity’ when the alarm sounded, but the opening of the bedroom door created a rush of air which ‘no doubt intensified the fire’ and it reached ‘the point of no return’.
He said: “Conditions were so bad that she just could not get to the cots.”
He added that she could not even see the carpet.He said that a reconstruction, which will now be played for the judge, proved that a fire alarm sounding would have given the mum enough time to run upstairs and rescue the children.
Expert said smoke alarm would've saved them
‘How do you explain to an eight-year-old that his brothers are not coming home?’
Mr Compton is continuing to reading the victim personal statements.
Dad Jamie Casey described Finley’s brothers as his ‘best friends’ and said: “How do you explain to an eight-year-old that they’re not coming home?”
He said that it took him two years to accept that he needed the help of an external agency for his mental health.
Mum wakes up in the night to memory of boys’ cries
Mr Compton is reading the boys’ parents’ emotional victim personal statements to the court.
Mum Emma Taylor said: “Since the fire my life has been turned upside down.”
She said that she suffers from nightmares and she wakes up in the middle of the night to her boys crying, but they are not there and she ‘relives the moment over and over’ when she could not get to them.
She said that her house held too many memories and said: “As a result of the fire, I’ve had to move out of the area.”
She described her now-eight-year-old son Finley who escaped the fire as ‘heartbroken’, adding: “My son Finley is not the same child ... even now he wets the bed and has nightmares.”
Her mental health has suffered and she said: “I have not had a solid’s night sleep since the fire.”
Little excuse for failure
Mr Compton said that many of the properties managed by PPE were on the same road. He said that in light of the new regulations, he could have arranged to have all the properties fitted with smoke alarms and the whole process could have been completed ‘very swiftly’, adding: “There can be little excuse for the failure to do so.”
Risk of death
Mr Compton said that Bains said his company were understaffed and even admitted: “We were struggling to keep up with the repairs on the bad
properties, to be honest with you.”
Mr Compton said: “If you’re running your business in a way that you are not complying with the duties . . ., you should address it rather
than ploughing on.”
He added that vulnerable people rely on the people who manage the properties and if Bains was struggling he could have contacted WYFRS
or the council for help to fit smoke alarms.
He said that Bains admitted that he was aware that not complying with the regulations risked death.
No smoke alarms for ten months
Mr Compton said that the family were left without smoke alarms from April 2015 to February 2016, Bains had been aware of that state of affairs and it was likely that there was some contact between Emma Taylor and PPE.
At one point, Mr Justice Males reminded Mr Compton that Bains claimed he had last checked the house in March 2015, a time when it wouldn’t have had any smoke alarms meaning he was either confused or lying.
Smoke alarm checks
Mr Compton also said that Bains himself admitted on six occasions during his police interviews that it was his company’s responsibility to fit
alarms and check periodically if they were working, something that he claims he did every three to six months.
'Inexcusable'
Prosecutor Allan Compton described Bains’ actions as ‘inexcusable’. He said that although it was the tenants’ responsibility to notify the
landlord if there was a problem with the smoke alarms, many people who lived in that area could be described as vulnerable and thus poorly
equipped to alert a landlord to an issue of this nature.
The sentencing hearing has begun. The public gallery is packed with family members.