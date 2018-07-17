A landlord facing charges of unlawfully killing two children in a Fartown house fire has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Kamal Bains, 51, has been on trial at Leeds Crown Court after he pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully killing three-year-old Logan Taylor and Jake Casey, aged two.

Bains was facing two manslaughter charges and WYFRS said they believed it would be the first prosecution of this nature in the country since the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (England) Regulations 2015 were introduced.



But mid-way through the trial, he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of failing to discharge the employer’s general duty owed under

Section 3 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Bains, of Stableford Gardens, Birkby, has been on trial for almost two weeks after Logan and Jake died when they were overcome by smoke after a fire started in their bedroom at the rented semi-detached property in Alder Street, Fartown in February 2016.

He will now be sentenced today following the change in plea. Keep up to date with all the sentencing remarks and the outcome with our live blog.