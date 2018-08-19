Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When convicted criminals are sentenced to 'life' in prison it's rare they will spend the rest of their life behind bars.

Those sentenced to life are usually given a minimum number of years inside. After that they become eligible for parole and release — if they can convince a parole board they are no longer a danger to society.

On average defendants sentenced to life in the UK serve 15 years before they are released on parole.

In more serious cases the tariff can be considerably longer. And in the gravest of cases 'life' can mean life.

There are approximately 70 people serving whole life sentences in the UK.

Several of these prisoners are from Huddersfield or have Huddersfield connections.

We've also included those sentenced to 25 years or more.

Whole life

Stephen Griffiths

Originally from Dewsbury, Griffiths murdered three women in Bradford, including one with a crossbow. Griffiths, who called himself the 'Crossbow Cannibal' claimed to have eaten parts of his victims but this has never been proved.

Desmond Lee

Lee served 14 years in prison for murdering his landlady Shirley Carr after she taunted him about the breakdown of his first gay relationship. He was released in 2004.

But in 2010, Lee, then living in Ravensthorpe, murdered his lover Christopher Pratt. Callous Lee then went on a spending spree using Mr Pratt's credit card before dumping his body on moorland off New Hey Road.

Thomas Mair

Neo-Nazi Thomas Mair, from Birstall, shot and stabbed to death then Spen MP Jo Cox outside Birstall Library where she was due to hold her regular constituency surgery.

Sentencing Mair, Mr Justice Wilkie said the political nature of Mair's crime, which took place on June 16 2016, warranted 'particularly severe punishment'.

David Mitchell

Mitchell served 23 years for murdering his girlfriend Kathleen McKenzie in 1990. Mitchell, who had cheated on Ms McKenzie and had beaten her through their relationship, tied her arms and legs together before drowning her in a half-filled bath at their home in Almondbury.

Four months after his release in 2013, Mitchell, then of Cowlersley, murdered his lover, convicted child sex offender Robert Hind, after Hind told him he had HIV. He cut up Hind's body before disposing of the parts in Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

Mark Nash

Nash, who went to All Saints High School, Bradley, was handed four life sentences in Ireland. He murdered psychiatric patients Mary Callanan, 61, and Sylvia Shiels, 59, and mutilated their bodies at their sheltered accommodation in Dublin, in March 1997.

Five months later, Nash murdered Catherine Doyle and her husband Carl at the couple's home in Castlerea, Roscommon. Nash had been in a relationship with Catherine's sister Sarah Jane Doyle. He launched a savage attack on Sarah Jane, who survived by playing dead, before murdering Catherine, 28, and Carl, 29.

While he hasn't been sentenced to a whole life tariff it is expected he will die in prison in Ireland.

Peter Sutcliffe

Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, murdered 13 women, including Huddersfield prostitute Helen Rytka, between 1975 and 1980. He was also convicted of the attempted murder of seven others. Sutcliffe attacked Theresa Sykes, in Oakes, on Bonfire Night in 1980, but she survived.

Serving 25 years or more

Robert Lyn – 26 years

Lyn murdered Daniel Campbell at Mr Campbell's flat, in Elland, in 2014. Jealous Lyn 'butchered' Mr Campbell in a 'bestial' attack after seeing a rumour on Facebook that Mr Campbell had been having sex with Lyn's girlfriend.

A bid in 2015 to have his sentence reduced on appeal failed.

Jonathan Sutton – 25 years

Former probationary police officer Sutton murdered his pregnant then girlfriend Emma Mansell (also known as Emma Siswick) by thrusting a glass into her face and repeatedly stabbing her at their house in Oakes, in May 2014. He then stabbed two of her children, boys then aged nine and 11, but both of them survived.

His 28-year sentence was cut to 25 years on appeal in 2015.

Richard Walsh – 25 years

Former soldier Walsh strangled his girlfriend Samantha Jessop to death at their Almondbury home, in December 2006. When Ms Jessop's daughter Rebecca, 20, came home Walsh stabbed her to death. He then set their bodies on fire and slashed his own wrist in a bungled suicide bid.

A bid to have his sentence cut failed.

Christopher Murphy – 25 years

Murphy was part of a gang of teenage thugs who murdered taxi driver Mohammed Parvaiz in Golcar, in July 2006. Murphy orchestrated the racially aggravated attack on the innocent cabbie who had unwittingly driven a gang of Asian youths to Golcar where they had vandalised Murphy's scooter. An appeal to cut his sentence failed.

Shane Thomas – 25 years

Gang leader Thomas ordered the fatal shooting of Leeds man Michael Hanley at Sheridan's Bar, Ravensthorpe, in December 2005. Fellow gang member Darren Foley, who pulled the trigger, was given a lighter sentence of 18 years after changing his plea to guilty during the trial.