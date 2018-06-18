Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For little Georgia Potts, a ticket for the Little Mix concert in Huddersfield is the perfect fifth birthday present.

The youngster learns dance routines to their music at her dancing school, and adorably refers to them not as Little Mix, but as 'Shout Out to My Ex' - the song she loves most.

But the four-year-old was almost set for disappointment after John Smith's Stadium sent mixed messages about whether or not mum Stephanie would be able to take in the gluten-free food she needs.

Stephanie, of Lindley, has criticised the stadium's lack of awareness when it comes to Coeliac disease, the autoimmune disease her daughter suffers from.

The mum-of-two contacted the stadium on Facebook last Wednesday after reading the restriction on bag sizes allowed into the show, and asked if they would be able to take in gluten-free food for Georgia.

After receiving no reply, Stephanie called the stadium on Friday for a response and claims she was told it would be fine to take in food for Georgia, provided she could prove her condition with a doctor's note.

But then she received a Facebook message from the stadium saying the woman she had spoken to was wrong, and only people with diabetes would be allowed to take their own food inside the stadium.

She said: "They said there would be gluten-free options - chilli nachos and falafels. I don't know any four-year-old that eat chilli nachos or falafel!

"I've nothing against purchasing food, I'm not trying to get out of paying. But I need to ensure what she eats is safe for her."

The stadium has now clarified that Stephanie will be able to take in food for Georgia - and that a doctor’s note - which cost her £40 - won’t be required.

But she has concerns that other parents taking food for children with medical conditions could be stopped at the gate and that the stadium has treated gluten-free as a ‘lifestyle choice’ like vegetarianism and veganism.

Stephanie said she was worried about cross contamination - gluten-free options being prepared and served from kiosks also serving gluten foods - because exposure to gluten will make her daughter very ill.

"Being 'glutened' is horrible, I wouldn't wish it on anyone," she said.

She claimed that Georgia has previously been taken to football matches at the John Smith's Stadium and they were able to take gluten-free snacks inside.

But a message from the Stadium on Facebook said ‘security checks will be done on the day and you are not able to bring food with you’.

On July 15, she will set off for the concert with Georgia's gluten-free food and a doctor's note - which cost £40 - detailing her Coeliac disease - as well as the message chain from the stadium showing she is allowed to enter with her own food.

What is Coeliac disease? Coeliac disease is a lifelong autoimmunue disease caused by a reaction to gluten

1 in 100 people have the condition

Symptoms include diarrhoea, constipation, vomiting, stomach cramps, mouth ulcers, fatigue and anaemia.

In undiagnosed, untreated coeliac disease there is a greater risk of complications including anaemia, osteoporosis, neurological conditions such as gluten ataxia and neuropathy, and although rare there's an increased risk of small bowel cancer and intestinal lymphoma

Once diagnosed, it is treated by following a gluten free diet for life

Dermatitis herpetiformis is the skin manifestation of coeliac disease (From Coeliac UK)

"It's her birthday present," Stephanie said. "I don't want it to be spoiled. She's sensitive to it enough as it is.

"There could be a lot of families that turn up without that note, I would hope they don't get turned away. Gluten-free food doesn't look any different to to normal food, it could be any sandwich or packet of crisps.

"Huddersfield seems to be at the forefront for gluten-free options - the new takeaway is amazing. I don't want Huddersfield to be the place that isn't gluten-free friendly."

Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, said Stephanie would not be required to produce a doctors note and that stewards at the stadium were trained to ensure food and other medical provisions could be taken in with their discretion.

He advised parents who had questions about restricted items and dietary requirements to contact the stadium ahead of the Little Mix concert on July 15 to make them aware.

Mr Davies said he had ‘no idea’ who told Stephanie she would need the doctor’s note and that stadium policy was not to turn away patrons with special requirements, i.e. a mother with a bottle of milk for a baby.

In an email seen by the Examiner, KSDL has confirmed to Stephanie that she will be able to bring a sandwich for Georgia, despite the ‘mixed messages’ over the weekend.

Mr Davies added: “It’s an absolutely fantastic thing that we are back into having concerts. Absolutely every conversation I have around town is about how exciting it is that we have this opportunity."