The countdown is on for the return of live music at the John Smith's stadium - and the arrival of Little Mix in Huddersfield.
The girl group are bringing their UK-wide Summer Hits Tour to town on Sunday July 15, with support from X Factor champions Rak-Su , plus Australian sister group Germein.
Tickets sold fast for the July show ( although you can still snatch up the last few left ) and excited fans are now counting down to the gig.
If you're heading to the stadium in July, we've got some handy information on what you can - and can't - take into the gig.
Bags will be searched and some items are banned.
To make sure you're not caught out at the gate, check the lists below.
What can I bring with me?
- A small a bag as possible - nothing larger than A4 size will be permitted
- Bottles of water in transparent plastic (500ml or smaller) - but they must be sealed on entry
- Clothing in case of bad weather
What is banned from the stadium?
- Bags larger than A4 size
- Glass
- Cans
- Bottles
- Thermos flasks
- Flammable liquids/aerosols (including perfume/hairspray)
- Laser pens/pointers
- Laptops/iPads/professional cameras/video equipment
- Food and drink unless for medical purposes
- Umbrellas
- Signs, banners, flags
- Inflatables
- Selfie sticks
- Air horns, whistles or other noise making devices
- Knives or weapons
- Fireworks
- Confetti
- Glitter bombs or sprays
- Prams/pushchairs
There will be a Catering Village at the stadium, in the St Andrew's upper level car park.
There will be food and drink stalls, merchandise for sale, ATMs, Sparkles - a stall for hair and body glitter application and face jewels, toilets, and a smoking area.