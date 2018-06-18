The countdown is on for the return of live music at the John Smith's stadium - and the arrival of Little Mix in Huddersfield.

The girl group are bringing their UK-wide Summer Hits Tour to town on Sunday July 15, with support from X Factor champions Rak-Su , plus Australian sister group Germein.

Tickets sold fast for the July show ( although you can still snatch up the last few left ) and excited fans are now counting down to the gig.

If you're heading to the stadium in July, we've got some handy information on what you can - and can't - take into the gig.

Bags will be searched and some items are banned.

To make sure you're not caught out at the gate, check the lists below.

What can I bring with me?

  • A small a bag as possible - nothing larger than A4 size will be permitted
  • Bottles of water in transparent plastic (500ml or smaller) - but they must be sealed on entry
  • Clothing in case of bad weather
Little Mix The Summer Hits Tour poster

What is banned from the stadium?

  • Bags larger than A4 size
  • Glass
  • Cans
  • Bottles
  • Thermos flasks
  • Flammable liquids/aerosols (including perfume/hairspray)
  • Laser pens/pointers
  • Laptops/iPads/professional cameras/video equipment
  • Food and drink unless for medical purposes
  • Umbrellas
  • Signs, banners, flags
  • Inflatables
  • Selfie sticks
  • Air horns, whistles or other noise making devices
  • Knives or weapons
  • Fireworks
  • Confetti
  • Glitter bombs or sprays
  • Prams/pushchairs

There will be a Catering Village at the stadium, in the St Andrew's upper level car park.

There will be food and drink stalls, merchandise for sale, ATMs, Sparkles - a stall for hair and body glitter application and face jewels, toilets, and a smoking area.