The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The countdown is on for the return of live music at the John Smith's stadium - and the arrival of Little Mix in Huddersfield.

The girl group are bringing their UK-wide Summer Hits Tour to town on Sunday July 15, with support from X Factor champions Rak-Su , plus Australian sister group Germein.

Tickets sold fast for the July show ( although you can still snatch up the last few left ) and excited fans are now counting down to the gig.

If you're heading to the stadium in July, we've got some handy information on what you can - and can't - take into the gig.

Bags will be searched and some items are banned.

To make sure you're not caught out at the gate, check the lists below.

What can I bring with me?

A small a bag as possible - nothing larger than A4 size will be permitted

Bottles of water in transparent plastic (500ml or smaller) - but they must be sealed on entry

Clothing in case of bad weather

What is banned from the stadium?

Bags larger than A4 size

Glass

Cans

Bottles

Thermos flasks

Flammable liquids/aerosols (including perfume/hairspray)

Laser pens/pointers

Laptops/iPads/professional cameras/video equipment

Food and drink unless for medical purposes

Umbrellas

Signs, banners, flags

Inflatables

Selfie sticks

Air horns, whistles or other noise making devices

Knives or weapons

Fireworks

Confetti

Glitter bombs or sprays

Prams/pushchairs

There will be a Catering Village at the stadium, in the St Andrew's upper level car park.

There will be food and drink stalls, merchandise for sale, ATMs, Sparkles - a stall for hair and body glitter application and face jewels, toilets, and a smoking area.