More pictures from the scene
Smoke is blowing across the westbound carriageway - traffic has been held and the carriageway closed while firefighters deal with the lorry fire.
Queues forming westbound as traffic held
M62 closed westbound after lorry fire
The M62 westbound has been closed between J23 and J22 because of a lorry fire and smoke blowing across the carriageway.
Fire crews are currently dealing with the lorry fire - no indication yet how long delays could be.
Little Mix food ban
This story’s certainly got people talking...
Stephanie Potts, whose four-year-old daughter has Coeliac disease, has criticised the John Smith’s Stadium after a weekend of mixed messages about whether or not she would be able to take in gluten-free food for her child.
The stadium says it allows food to be taken in for medical reasons ‘at the discretion of stewards’ - but Stephanie is worried some parents could have food confiscated or worse, be turned away at the gates after she was told one thing on the phone and another in a Facebook message.
Little Mix play the stadium on July 15.
12 Ale Trail rules for drinkers
Train company bosses have come up with 12 ‘rules’ to follow on the Real Ale Trail in a bid to encourage drinkers to act sensibly.
Posters have been put up at nine railway stations on the route including at Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Huddersfield, Slaithwaite. Marsden and Greenfield.
The aim is to remind ale trailers of the standards of behaviour expected at stations and while on trains - and follows complaints about rowdy, loutish and drunken behaviour.
Funnily enough, the rules aren’t all that different to the Real Ale Trail 10 Commandments we wrote in 2016...
Fire at petrol station
This could have been so much worse...
Firefighters dealt with a fire at a petrol station shop in Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury at 3.30am last night.
The shop was 15 per cent involved in the ground floor fire - one hose reel was used to put it out and breathing apparatus were also used.
Two engines from Dewsbury and one from Ossett attended, as well as fire investigation officers and police.
Broken down car blocks Salterhebble Hill
The A629 Salterhebble Hill is partially blocked in both directions after a vehicle broke down at Falcon Street, near Calderdale Royal Infirmary.
The vehicle has broken down outside the funeral palour and traffic is having to take turns to pass, adding to the usual morning congestion.
Roads round-up
Nothing out of the ordinary for rush hour:
- Heavy traffic on M62 Eastbound around J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
- Usual slow traffic on A62 Cooper Bridge Road heading out of Huddersfield before A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout).
- Slow traffic on A629 Halifax Road Northbound around A643 Lindley Moor Road (Ainley Top Roundabout), congestion to Birkby Road.
- Queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is 13 minutes.
- A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road busy but moving at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights).
- Slow traffic on A644 Wakefield Road between A62 Cooper Bridge Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout) and M62 J25 Roundabout. Travel time is four minutes.
- A629 Halifax Road into town busy but moving from A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top) to Blacker Road (Edgerton Cemetery). Travel time is ten minutes.
- Heavy traffic on M62 Eastbound around J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
- Heavy traffic on M62 Eastbound around J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
More details on Northern strike
The first of three strike days by Northern is today - hopefully there won’t be too many delays.
Here’s some guidance from Northern:
To help keep you on the move during RMT strike action on Tuesday 19, Thursday 21 and Saturday 23 June we will run as many services as possible each day.
On Tuesday and Thursday, the majority of available trains will operate between 7am and 7pm as we focus on running as many trains as we can to get you into work and home again.
On Saturday, most trains will run between 7am and 7pm, though, on a handful of routes, services will begin to wind down earlier.
As the overall number of trains running will be reduced across the three days, we expect trains and any replacement buses we operate to be extremely busy. Please allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.
During the RMT strike action we expect all services to be busy, especially in the morning and evening peak periods, and advise you to allow extra time to travel.
Replacement buses between Huddersfield and Stalybridge
If you’re going to/from Stalybridge, you’re on a replacement bus today.
According to our travel partners INRIX:
Limited replacement bus service running on Northern between Huddersfield and Stalybridge due to strike action.
Buses are only operating during peak hours. Until 19:30 on 19th June.
Northern strike today
Good morning!
Welcome to today’s liveblog - so far this morning it’s looking good on the roads but the Northern strike is causing some headaches for train commuters.
I’ll be back in a moment with a full round up.