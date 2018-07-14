Video Loading

It's fantastic weather for what is one of Huddersfield's most popular events.

Thousands are expected today to watch the hundreds of people taking part in Huddersfield Carnival.

The route takes the parade through the town centre.

People from all over the North have descended on Huddersfield to watch the noisy and colourful event.

The carnival is now on its way and is approaching Huddersfield town centre where it will go on St John’s Road, John William Street, Market Place, Cloth Hall Street, Market Street, Railway Street, Northumberland Street, Leeds Road and arriving back in Great Northern Street.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .

Andrew Robinson

Gallery of photos from Huddersfield's fantastic carnival

What a superb carnival!

Here’s a gallery of colourful photos of the big day

Andrew Robinson

Is he going to dance?

Andrew Robinson

Police on the case

Andrew Robinson

Capital chaps

Andrew Robinson

Party in full swing

Andrew Robinson

Bringing some noise

Andrew Robinson

A great day for it

Andrew Robinson

Carnival queens

Andrew Robinson

It's rockin'

Andrew Robinson

Loving the photo

Andrew Robinson

Pretty in pink

Andrew Robinson

Street parade in full swing

Andrew Robinson

Dancing in the streets

Looking good Huddersfield

The view in St George's Square

The sun's out

Lovely photos from Amanda

It's almost here....

Lovely picture

It's looking busy

Andrew Robinson

All the way from Leeds

Andrew Robinson

Told you it was colourful

Andrew Robinson

Let the music play!

Andrew Robinson

Beautiful day for it