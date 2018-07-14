It's fantastic weather for what is one of Huddersfield's most popular events.

Thousands are expected today to watch the hundreds of people taking part in Huddersfield Carnival.

The route takes the parade through the town centre.

People from all over the North have descended on Huddersfield to watch the noisy and colourful event.

The carnival is now on its way and is approaching Huddersfield town centre where it will go on St John’s Road, John William Street, Market Place, Cloth Hall Street, Market Street, Railway Street, Northumberland Street, Leeds Road and arriving back in Great Northern Street.

