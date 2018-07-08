Another moorland fire has broken out as the searing temperatures continue.

The fire is in the Upper Edge area near Elland and is visible by motorists using the M62.

Dozens of fires have broken out across Kirklees over the last few weeks as temperatures regularly rise into the late 20C and early 30C. They came after a huge fire broke out on Saddleworth Moor, which is now being treated as arson , and another one broke out on moorland at Denshaw this weekend .

Fire crews were called to this fire just after 7:30pm.

There are three crews battling it including Huddersfield, Rastrick and a support crew from Normanton.

We will bring you the latest updates on this fire.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .