Another moorland fire has broken out as the searing temperatures continue.
The fire is in the Upper Edge area near Elland and is visible by motorists using the M62.
Dozens of fires have broken out across Kirklees over the last few weeks as temperatures regularly rise into the late 20C and early 30C. They came after a huge fire broke out on Saddleworth Moor, which is now being treated as arson , and another one broke out on moorland at Denshaw this weekend .
Fire crews were called to this fire just after 7:30pm.
There are three crews battling it including Huddersfield, Rastrick and a support crew from Normanton.
We will bring you the latest updates on this fire.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Smell of smoke
Residents living near Elland are saying they can still smell smoke from the moorland blaze
Near homes
BBC says problem is both West Yorkshire fires are near homes
Fire officer gets aerial view of what they face
Police assisting fire crews tackling moorland blazes tonight
Busy night for fire crews
There are 50 firefighters from 12 crews across West Yorkshire battling a massive fire at Cullingworth near Bradford
Another witness
Another motorist travelling to Brighouse said: “I passed at about 7:15 and it looked to be well alight and near motorway. Lots of smoke blowing towards Rastrick.”
Three pumps battling blaze
West Yorkshire Fire Service confirmed that three pumps are battling the large fire.
They were called at approximately 7:30pm.
Footage from motorist
Rastrick residents
Residents living in Rastrick have said they can smell the smoke from the huge fire
Fire location
The fire is still ongoing and it is between junction 24 and 25 of the M62
Smoke crossing motorway
The witness said the smoke was crossing the motorway, adding that it would be very hard for the fire brigade to reach
Witness account
An eyewitness said the fire is between a field and woods at Upper Edge.
They said it appears to be the size of two football fields.
They said the flames could easily be seen from New Hey Road.