Little Mix have announced two supports acts for their The Summer Hits 2018 tour , with the last few tickets on sale being snapped up by fans

The X Factor girlband will perform at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday July 15.

And the popstars - who were the first group to ever win the X Factor - will be joined by reigning X Factor champions Rak-Su, plus Australian sister group Germein.

Rak-Su are an English R&B/hip hop boy band who won the 14th series of the X Factor in 2017.

The group is made up of Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland, Mustafa Rahimtulla and Myles Stephenson.

Their debut single, Dimelo, featured Naughty Boy and Wyclef Jean and its release marked the first time a winner's single was written by the act.

Rak-Su aren’t Little Mix’s only Summer Hits support act - the global girl group will also be joined on the bill by Australian sister group Germein.

Sisters Georgia, Ella and Clara are hoping to make their mark in the UK. They cite Haim and Chvrches as inspirations but keep a firm hand on pop sensibilities.