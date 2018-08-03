The westbound carriageway of the M62 has been closed after a a four vehicle crash.
All lanes of the motorway between Outlane and Ainley Top were shut following an accident involving two vans and two cars.
One of the vans was left on its side.
Lanes two and three were close initially but at 14.50 the decision was taken to close all lanes on the westbound carriageway.
Highways England said: "Delays are currently building for traffic travelling towards Manchester and the west. Recovery is arranged.
"We will open all lanes as soon as possible."
Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Traffic map shows tailbacks reaching junction 27 (Morley)
Two lanes closed past scene of the accident
Cameras now show that lanes two and three (of three) remain closed past the scene, according to Inrix.
Delays of 1hr 20mins
Our traffic partner INRIX is reporting delays of up to an hour and 20 minutes past the crash scene.
Not what you want on a Friday afternoon.
Motorway at a standstill
Westbound queues stretching back from Huddersfield to Hightown
The queue westbound is building fast - almost back to junction 26 at Cleckheaton.
Avoid the M62 if you want to get to Manchester anytime soon.
Highways England update - no fatalities
We’ve spoken to Highways England.
A spokeswoman told us:
- The crash happened around 2.36pm
- One person had minor injuries.
We’ll bring you more information from the agency as we get it.
Queues forming
Google Traffic is showing traffic building in both directions around the crash site.
We imagine it’s only going to get worse as rush hour begins...
Latest images
One lane now open
Lanes two and three are closed, but one lane has been reopened following the crash.
The crash has involved two cars and two vans, westbound between Ainley Top (J24) and Huddersfield (J23).