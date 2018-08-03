The westbound carriageway of the M62 has been closed after a a four vehicle crash.

All lanes of the motorway between Outlane and Ainley Top were shut following an accident involving two vans and two cars.

One of the vans was left on its side.

Lanes two and three were close initially but at 14.50 the decision was taken to close all lanes on the westbound carriageway.

Highways England said: "Delays are currently building for traffic travelling towards Manchester and the west. Recovery is arranged.

"We will open all lanes as soon as possible."

