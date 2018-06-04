Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top brewery Magic Rock is hosting a festival of 30 breweries from around the world ... and it’s already sold out.

Sesh Fest Invitational is taking place this Saturday, June 9, and the team at the Birkby brewery and taproom say: “Despite having a number of excellent festivals, we feel the UK is still short of brewery-led festivals, organised by brewers for brewers and drinkers alike.

“With this in mind we have decided to organise our own beer festival to recognise the friends and breweries who have inspired and supported us over the last six years, to introduce the beer fans of the UK to some of the best of World Beer and to get together for a good old knees up.

“Also, the beer at most festivals is too strong, right? How many people want to drink 12% stout at lunchtime? OK some of you do, but in homage to our local volume-drinking roots, our festival will celebrate the best session beers with all beer poured being 4.5% abv and under.”

Tickets were limited to 600 and they’ve already sold out. Festival-goers are in line for a few treats. Among the beers available are Lervig Aktiebryggeri from Norway, Basqueland Brewing Project from Spain and Brouwerij Kees from the Netherlands, plus some more local to the UK and Huddersfield.

And in recognition of Magic Rock’s success, beers from the Birkby-based brewery will soon be on sale in California.

They have been invited to Humble Sea Brewing in Santa Cruz, California in July. They say it’s the “first tap takeover on the West Coast”.

Magic Rock has grown since it was formed in mid 2011. It has won awards for the beers in brews here in Huddersfield, it sells in Marks & Spencer and its taproom has grown into a great success.