Police investigating the death of a man in Batley have charged a man with murder.

Ibrahim Mahetar, 35, of School Crescent, Batley, has also been charged with assault and will appear before Huddersfield magistrates today (Monday).

The charge relates to an incident in Town Street at about 10pm on Friday 31 August, in which a 31-year-old man suffered injuries which proved to be fatal.

A forensic tent and crime scene investigation team were on the street throughout Saturday as officers combed the area for evidence.

Neighbours described seeing a man passed out in the street after the violence broke out, before emergency services arrived at the scene and cordoned it off.

It's understood the deceased is one of four brothers who live locally.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, of West Yorkshire Police , said: “Clearly, local residents will be shocked to learn that this has occurred, however, there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer community reassurance."