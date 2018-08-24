The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives are investigating whether two violent incidents in Birkby are linked.

The first attack left a man in hospital with serious injuries to his hand after he was reportedly stabbed or slashed in the car park of a private hospital on Birkby Hall Road on Wednesday.

And last night (Thursday) a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with a minor injury after a gunman fired shots at Peppers takeaway on St John’s Road.

The victim was injured by broken glass after the man opened fire as staff and customers were present.

Locals reported hearing two shots fired by a gunman who was on foot.

A police spokesman said “officers are currently investigating the possibility of the two being linked”.

Police were called to the takeaway at around 10.35pm last night.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances and forensic examination remains ongoing.

The spokesman said: “Detectives are also continuing to investigate an assault on a male on Birkby Hall Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning (22/08). The incidents remain two separate investigations, but officers are currently investigating the possibility of the two being linked.”

Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, of the Major Enquiries Team, said today (Friday): “Our investigation remains in its early stages and we are still exploring the wider circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The criminal use of firearms in our communities will not be tolerated."

“We believe last night’s incident was a targeted attack involving parties known to each other.

“The criminal use of firearms in our communities will not be tolerated and we are treating last night’s incident very seriously, with specialist officers and firearms officers carrying out extensive enquiries to find those involved.

“We are still looking into how the incident came about and building a picture of the run up to last night’s firearms discharge.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on the incident to contact police on 101. Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident should contact officers.

“Neighbourhood officers continue to carry out extra patrols in the area to offer extra reassurance to the community.”

Local councillor Sheikh Ullah said he believed the two incidents were linked.

“Having spoken with the police I can confirm that they strongly believe that these incidents are isolated to the person involved and not random attacks on members of the community.

“Although distressing for those who live and work in the area there is no suggestion of heightened risk to the wider public.

“The scene on St John’s Road shouldn’t be on for too long today and PCSOs will remain in the area to provide increased patrols and reassurance.

“I would urge the community to carry on with their normal duties, and should they have any suspicions please call 999 in emergencies or 101 for non emergencies.”