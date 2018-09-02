Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who bought a vibrator and used it on a child has been jailed.

Daniel Brown abused the young girl over her clothing, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 31-year-old dad, of Sunny Heys Road in Meltham, had bought the pink vibrator from Ann Summers in Huddersfield last year.

Patrick Palmer, prosecuting, said the abuse first began in the living room of a house before moving upstairs to a bedroom.

The offending came to light when the girl's mother found the vibrator in her handbag and asked her where it came from.

The victim said Brown had told her not to tell her mother, but he had bought it and used it on her belly and thighs.

Brown, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault with a child under 13.

He was facing four further charges of sexually assaulting the girl, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided it was not in the public interest to take these to trial.

The court heard the victim now finds it difficult to trust males, including teachers, and was frightened to walk home from school when she heard he had been released from custody.

Anthony Moore, mitigating, said Brown admitted in interview that he had also used the vibrator over the girl's underwear.

Mr Moore said: "He is ashamed. He finds it hard to explain."

Recorder Richard Woolfall jailed Brown for twelve-and-a-half months and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.