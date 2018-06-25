Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters are battling one of the biggest moorland fires our area has seen for years.

Plumes of smoke can be seen for up to 20 miles away after the moorland caught fire on Saddleworth Moor just a few minutes drive from Holmfirth.

Several specialist fire crews have been sent to the scene not far from Dovestones reservoir .

These include three wildfire units, two fire engines with a further three needed to shuttle water to the remote scene where the fire is burning.

Billowing smoke has been spotted as far away as Ainley Top in Huddersfield and people all across Manchester can see it.

Station Manager Dave Swallow from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire currently involves two square kilometres of moorland between the Buckton Vale and Dovestones areas. The land is well alight and crews are using Forced Air Firefighting Units, which are like industrial leaf blowers, water spray backpacks, small diameter hoses and beaters to extinguish the flames.

“It’s a challenging incident for our crews due to the heat and the fact that the area involved in fire is around two miles from the nearest access point. We are having to get in extra fire engines to set up a water relay system from Dovestones Reservoir.

“The incident is causing a big smoke plume above the area but it only really affecting the moorland area. If there is smoke in your area, please try and keep windows and doors closed.”

Firefighters were initially called to a fire on land near to Buckton Vale at 8.20pm last night (Sunday).

They worked with a local gamekeeper to extinguish the fire within a couple of hours but due to the heat, the fire reignited this morning with the control room receiving calls at around 7.50am.

Crews are expected to remain in attendance throughout the day and possibly into the evening.

This is the second time in two months that this area of moorland has been set alight and the 18th time in the last year.