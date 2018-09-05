Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the moment Miss Huddersfield Sara Iftekhar made history.

The Muslim law student, 20, became the first contestant in the Miss England finals to wear a hijab as she took to the catwalk.

Sara qualified for the competition after being named Miss Huddersfield 2018 and Miss Yorkshire Popularity 2018.

And at Tuesday evening’s final she took to the catwalk in a number of outfits wearing the headscarf around her head, although not over her shoulders.

It wasn’t enough to claim her the title at Kelham Hall in Newark, Nottinghamshire though, with Miss Newcastle Alisha Cowie being crowned Miss England.

She will to go to China this December for the final of the Miss World contest.

Sara, who went to Salendine Nook High School and is currently studying at the University of Huddersfield, is not the first to wear the hijab in the contest but she is the first to wear it on the finalist’s catwalk.

Ahead of the final she launched an internet fundraising campaign for Beauty with a Purpose, a charity supporting underprivileged children around the world.

In it she said: “I am currently studying towards my law degree and also work part time.

“I have recently won the title of Miss Huddersfield 2018 and Miss Yorkshire Popularity 2018 and have qualified to the national finals of Miss England.

“I have set up this page in order to raise money for the Beauty with a Purpose programme, which is a registered charity and a non-profit organisation.

“I participated in Miss 2018 in order to show that beauty doesn’t have a definition, everyone is beautiful in their own ways, regardless of their weight, race, colour or shape.”