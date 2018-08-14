Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Gurkha-style ‘Kukri’ knife was one of several weapons carried by youths during a confrontation in Golcar, it is claimed.

The sketch was made by a concerned resident following reports of youths fighting with weapons on a patch of land between Oak Avenue and Sycamore Avenue on Thursday evening.

It was sketched and sent to the Examiner as another Golcar resident revealed that she found a machete on the pavement on nearby Beech Avenue on Thursday.

The finder, a mum who did not want to be named, described what she found as a straight-bladed machete.

She called the outbreak of violence “disgraceful” and called for more police patrols in the area.

She added: “What happened was disgraceful. I think we need more police patrols to reduce the violence. It is usually a peaceful place.”

Residents in Oak Avenue have told police that they saw youths armed with large knives.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that a ‘weapon’ had been recovered, although she did not say what it was. Nobody has been arrested.

The disorder is thought to have broken out at around 6.35pm on Thursday.

Police said they were called to the scene to reports of youths “fighting with weapons.”

The spokesman said the suspects fled the scene as officers approached. Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Huddersfield Police on 101 referencing crime number 13180395639.”