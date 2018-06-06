The video will start in 8 Cancel

A male pedestrian was left with life threatening injuries after being hit by a lorry on Wakefield Road in the early hours of today.

The collision happened between Grange Moor roundabout and Pond Lane, near Lepton , at around 2.30am.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 2.31am and immediately closed the road.

Wakefield Road, which is the main link road between Huddersfield and Wakefield, remained closed for the rest of the morning and into Wednesday afternoon while crash investigators worked at the scene. In total it has been shut now for more than 10 hours.

Vehicles approaching Huddersfield along Wakefield Road were diverted down Liley Lane towards Bellstring Lane and on to Kirkheaton.

Motorists described diversion route as "nose to tail" during morning rush hour.

Bus companies warned of delays of more than an hour for services travelling between Huddersfield and Wakefield.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to a report of a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries at 2.34am and sent two rapid response vehicles and one ambulance. They could provide no further information relating to the mans condition though.

