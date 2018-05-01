Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scammers who have been calling Huddersfield homes and attempting to get people’s credit card details have been reported to investigators Action Fraud.

The move comes after pensioners across the town were targeted by the same company.

In each case the modus operandi was the same. Individuals receive a call asking if they wish to set up or reactivate a telephone preference service. During the course of the call the potential victim is asked to supply an “activation code” – actually the sort code on a credit card – as well as the card’s expiry date.

The Examiner reported the racket last week after 71-year-old Hazel Joyce from Grange Moor saw through the scam and warned others to “hang up straight away” if they receive any similar calls.

Now 81-year-old Ken Baldwin, a retired manager in the motor industry who lives in Oakes, has revealed how a “very plausible” caller attempted to con him into handing over confidential financial details.

“I got two calls in January. On the first I put the phone down, but they rang again later,” he said.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“He went on quite a bit. When he started asking about my bank account I said: ‘You’re a scammer. Bu**er off!’

“I called the police but they didn’t want to know. They told me to ring Action Fraud, which I did and made a full report. But even that took 20 minutes before I got through.”

Ken echoed Hazel’s advice for anyone else who is contacted by the anonymous company behind the calls.

“Just put the phone down. The guy on the phone was very plausible. I’m sure that he would take some people in with his spiel. They might be tempted to hand over their details .

“He asked for the sort code on my card, which he said was the reference number that would identify me on the telephone preference accounts system.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

“I told him it is a free service and that they didn’t need bank details. People should be aware.”

The calls to Ken were made from a UK number with the code 0114. It has been flagged as a “nuisance number” and has previously been linked to PPI claims, debt management and telemarketing. The calls to Hazel were made from a number beginning 01855.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, can be contacted via www.actionfraud.police.uk/