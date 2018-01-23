Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's live blog.
Officers have shut off Briggate in the centre of Brighouse this afternoon due to an ongoing incident.
Police, fire services and an ambulance have been called to the scene and there are unconfirmed reports of a bank robbery. People have been telling us a security guard at Barclays was "attacked with acid".
West Yorkshire Police say they are aware of an ongoing incident and we are currently waiting to get more information on what has happened. Stay with us for live updates.
Everything we know so far...
A hunt for a single male suspect is currently underway. In the mean time, here’s a round up of everything we know so far about the bank robbery and the “acid” attack: READ HERE
Briggate back open
The police cordon which has been in place all afternoon on Briggate has now been lifted and the road is now back open to motorists.
Police confirm an "ammonia type substance" was used in robbery
West Yorkshire Police say an “ammonia type substance” was used in the attack.
Here is the full statement:
“Police were called to Briggate, Brighouse at about 1.07pm today to a report of a cash in transit robbery.
“Officers attended to find a security guard had been attacked outside a bank by a male who then ran off with the cash box the guard was holding.
“It is believed the victim had an ammonia type substance sprayed in his face, and he is currently receiving medical treatment at Calderdale Royal Infirmary.
“Enquiries are ongoing in Brighouse town centre by Calderdale CID.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 870 of 23/01.”
Eye-witness saw robber fleeing with money
17-year-old Imogen Travers said she was sitting with her cousin Brad Pearson and two of her friends in the market area of the town centre just after 1pm when the drama unfolded.
She said: “I was sat there when we saw this man running with a big box of money. He was panicking and constantly looking behind him.
“He was about 6ft tall, white with a chubby face and a sort of pointy nose. He had a black Beanie hat on.
“He ran through the market onto the canal and under the bridge. My cousin followed him but I was telling him to stop as I didn’t want him to get hurt.
“The robber stopped under the tunnel and shoved what may have been a gun into his pants.
“At first I thought it was all a bit strange, we were just laughing but then we realised it was serious. It was a bit frightening.”
Security van driver suffered 'violent attack'
A spokesperson for G4S Cash Solutions, the security company that serves Barclays bank in Brighouse, has confirmed one of their employees “suffered serious facial injuries” today.
He said: “On Tuesday 23 January, one of our cash crews was the victim of a violent attack during a routine service on Briggate, Brighouse. Our employee has suffered serious facial injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. He has understandably been left very shaken by this vicious attack.
“We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind this attack can be brought to justice.”
More witness reports of an acid attack on a security guard
School run disruption
The headteacher of Brighouse High School has asked children to find an alternative route home from school today as the town centre remains cordoned off by police.
Our reporter at the scene
Unconfirmed reports of an acid attack
Lots of people are reporting to us that a security guard at the bank has been attacked with acid.
We have put these reports to police and will let you know as soon as there is any confirmation or update on this.
People are telling us there has been a robbery at Barclays bank in Brighouse.
This was tweeted by Paul Bigland who says locals have been telling him police are responding to reports of a bank robbery.