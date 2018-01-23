Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's live blog.

Officers have shut off Briggate in the centre of Brighouse this afternoon due to an ongoing incident.

Police, fire services and an ambulance have been called to the scene and there are unconfirmed reports of a bank robbery. People have been telling us a security guard at Barclays was "attacked with acid".

West Yorkshire Police say they are aware of an ongoing incident and we are currently waiting to get more information on what has happened. Stay with us for live updates.

