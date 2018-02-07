Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duke of York is in town today (Wed) to lay the foundation stone for the University of Huddersfield ’s latest building – and check out some of the region’s most promising new businesses.

Prince Andrew, who is chancellor of the university, is due to take part in a ceremony this afternoon to mark the start of construction work on the university’s £30m Barbara Hepworth Building – named after the famous West Yorkshire-born sculptor – which will be the new home for the study of art, design and architecture.

The building’s main frontage will overlook the picturesque Huddersfield Narrow Canal that runs through the heart of the University’s campus.

The five-storey, 7,500sq metre building was designed by global architectural practice AHR, which has its roots in Huddersfield, and the main contractors will be the leading construction firm Morgan Sindall.

Its development will mark the beginning of the university’s western expansion of the former Thomas Broadbent and Sons site, which was cleared in 2016.

It will eventually lead to the redevelopment of the area around Queen Street South, that will be known as the Western Campus.

Prince Andrew is also attending the Huddersfield heat of the Duke of York’s Pitch@Palace, a competition to find up-and-coming new enterprises and give them the chance to meet business people who can help them as potential mentors, advisers, investors and distributors.

The university-hosted event focused on start-ups involved in generating, capturing and analysing data and data security.

Businesses making the best “pitch” for support will be invited to attend a Pitch@Palace Bootcamp next month at Manchester University – and perhaps go on to become one of 12 businesses to present in front of an international audience of entrepreneurs, investors, media and technology figures at St James’ Palace later in the year.

Established in 2014, Pitch@Palace has helped more than 490 businesses grow – with some going on to enjoy global success.