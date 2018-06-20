Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after stealing two lamb joints from a Marsh supermarket.

Darren Mooney, who has 143 offences to his name, was handed a suspended prison sentence just 10 days before he was caught stealing from the Co-op in Westbourne Road.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that he entered the store on April 28 and stuffed the lamb, valued at £16, underneath his jacket.

The 39-year-old was challenged by the store manager who detained him until police arrived.

The offence but him in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed on April 18 for seven shoplifting offences.

Another condition of the order was a two month curfew between the hours of 8pm and 7am but Mooney was absent from his address for over three hours during these times.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating at Kirklees Magistrates Court, said: “The problem with Mr Mooney is that he has a long-standing relationship with drugs, mainly heroin, and there are numerous convictions for theft

“In the last two or three years the court has dealt with him by way of custodial sentences.

“Last January he was given drug rehabilitation, that didn’t work and he was sent back to prison.

“When he came out of prison he went onto Universal Credit, had major issues getting that benefit stabilised and stole the lamb for a shot of money.

“The offence isn’t the worst in the world but his record aggravates it.”

Magistrates were told that Mooney, of Chesil Bank in Quarmby, also has mental health issues and hears voices.

However he has not been properly assessed due to the fact that he keeps getting sent to prison.

They jailed him for a total of 10 weeks. He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.