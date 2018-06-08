The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was shot by a masked gunman in a Birkby street in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 32-year-old suffered serious injuries to his thigh in what the police believe was a targeted attack in Arnold Street.

One witness, who is a friend and neighbour of the victim, described how a second bullet missed its target before the attacker fled the scene in a blue Citroen.

He recalled how residents and passers-by provided first aid to the injured man until emergency services arrived.

“There was someone giving him first aid, applying pressure to the wound. I ensured the leg was raised and the bleeding was slowed down.

“It took about 45 minutes for the ambulance to arrive. He had lost a lot of blood.”

Another resident of Arnold Street said she heard the attack and looked out of her window to witness the aftermath.

“A man was shot outside my house,” she said. I heard ‘bang, bang’. I went to the window. He was on the floor. I know his face. There were people around him helping him.

“The shots were very loud, like it was coming through my window. I heard him screaming.”

West Yorkshire Police received a call at 4.44am to reports of an injured man in Arnold Street and arrived to find him with serious injuries to his leg.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent one rapid response vehicle and one ambulance to transport the victim to Leeds General Infirmary.

Det Insp Andy Farrell, of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and our investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen a blue vehicle in the area at the time, to come forward to the police to assist with our enquiries.”

Several residents know the victim personally. They said he has lived on the street for a very long time and painted a picture of a “lovely, polite guy” who “always has a smile on his face.”

Another said: “I can’t think why someone should have done this.”

Motorist spotted "acting suspiciously"

A resident told the Examiner how she woke early and saw a dark coloured car in Arnold Street just before the time of the shooting.

The woman said the driver appeared to be “acting suspiciously” turning the car’s lights on and off. This was between 3.30am and 4am.

A wing mirror was also knocked off a Nissan parked in the street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101 quoting log number *227 of June 8.