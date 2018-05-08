The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called to reports of men fighting near Slaithwaite railway station in the latest incident blamed on rowdy ale trailers.

One resident has told the Examiner fighting broke out on Station Road on Saturday and the scuffling continued in the station car park.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said one man appeared to have a facial injury as police arrived at the scene at around 6.20pm.

“It has been mayhem on Saturday afternoons with the ale trailers ,” she said.

“On Saturday there were two groups of men, with four or five in each group, who were fighting on Station Road and then in the car park.

“We saw one guy with a black eye who was receiving first aid from police.”

The resident said she was fed up of ale trailers causing a nuisance, including urinating in view of families and leaving bottles and glasses on walls and in gardens.

She claimed some ale trailers had been carrying cans of beer to consume in local pubs, rather than purchasing drinks from the bar.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the station on Saturday.

“Kirklees Police were called to Slaithwaite at about 6.22pm on Saturday to a third party report of a group of men fighting amongst themselves near the station.

“Officers in the area quickly attended and came across a male who said he had fallen but had not been assaulted.

“No other persons were seen and no further calls were received.”