National Dog Day 2018 is just around the corner and we're launching a competition to find the Cutest Pooch in Huddersfield.

Whether you've got a chihuahua, a Staffordshire bull terrier, a St Bernard, or just a plain old mutt, we'd love your photos.

The entries will be whittled down to a top 30 cutest pooches which will then be put to the public vote.

The winner, which will be announced at lunchtime on National Dog Day (August 26), will win a free professional photo shoot with our photographer Andy Catchpool.

Sending your pictures is easy. In fact, we reckon your dog might be able to do it!

You can email them to david.himelfield@examiner.co.uk or you can send them via our Twitter or Facebook .

Please be sure to include your full name, your dog's name and where in Huddersfield you're from e.g. Paddock, Slaithwaite, Honley.

If any details are missing we may not be able to include your entry.

Voting will begin when the shortlist is revealed on Friday 24 August.

We had a phenomenal response to our Cutest Cat in Huddersfield competition earlier this month — and we think the Cutest Pooch in Huddersfield could be even bigger.

So get sending those cute pics and good luck.