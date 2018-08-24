Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Enough really is enough.

Twice this week we have woken to the news that there has been a serious violent incident - both thought to have involved guns - in Birkby.

It comes amidst a summer spree of shootings and violence with at least ten shootings that may only end one way - with the death of an intended target or, even worse, the death of an innocent bystander.

It is now down to our communities, our leaders and all residents to say gun crime on the streets of Huddersfield is neither wanted nor acceptable.

The police are continually out in force and have carried out raid after raid in connection with all the recent shootings to bring those involved to justice. They are also pursuing gangbos against some of those suspected of being involved in criminal activity.

But they can only do so much.

If you know anyone involved, do the right thing and shop them.

If you are in a position of influence in the communities affected please ensure you are doing everything you can to stamp this out.

These incredibly dangerous actions need to stop and need to stop now.

We do not know for sure what is behind the latest escalation in incidents. Rumours are that it is an ongoing gang feud.

But no feud or dispute can ever justify brazenly firing shots during carnival celebrations or in to a takeaway late at night, not to mention attacking somebody in the grounds of a hospital.

These incredibly dangerous actions need to stop and need to stop now. There is no point taking to Facebook or other social media, complaining that the police have lost control.

They have not lost control, they have lost manpower due to incredibly severe cuts and we all need to do everything within our power to support them and make our streets a safer place to live.

If we don’t we could soon be waking up to even more alarming news.

Huddersfield Examiner Editor Wayne Ankers