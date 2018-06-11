Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People living near a luxury house which was rented out for hen parties have told how they had to endure ‘six weekends of hell’.

Householders on Burnlee Road at Holmfirth complained to Kirklees Council about noisy and drunken parties at a private house boasting six bedrooms, a massage room, karaoke machine and a hot tub.

One neighbour said that having to listen to “14-20 screaming girls/women” every weekend had left her feeling physically ill.

She said: “With the help of the council, the owners closed it down but only after we had suffered six weekends of hell.”

She added: “On one occasion hen party guests called us ****ing ****ers because they had to close the hot tub at 10pm and go inside. They had security staff at the property (to enforce the rules).”

Another neighbour said: “I was woken up by shouting, swearing and screaming. We’ve had weeks of it.”

Fed-up residents discovered that the house was being advertised online as “the perfect location for your hen party/girly weekend” with prices from £185 per person to £339pp for a two-night stay.

Locals claimed that regulations around such venues appeared to be non-existent - but the owners have now apologised and said it will no longer be let as a ‘party venue’.

“There appears to be a sudden upsurge in these hen party houses opening in residential areas,” said one Burnlee Road resident, who did not want to be named.

“Why are they allowed to do this without either planning permission or a licence? And why can’t they be closed down immediately when complaints are made?

“If the owners in this case hadn’t agreed to close, we were told (by the council) it could have taken a minimum of two months and even then there’s no guarantee.

“The council are getting a lot of complaints about party houses. The council told me they can give them two months notice to apply for planning permission for change of use of their property.”

She claimed Kirklees had been “inundated with complaints” about homes being hired out as ‘party houses’.

“I believe in our area alone we have up to six in a mile and a half radius, although I believe a couple are in the process of being closed down. I am all for people having fun and making money but the middle of a residential area is not the place.”

Last week residents received an apology from the owner of the home.

In a letter, the owners said they had ceased operating their home as a “holiday let”, adding: “We are sorry for the impact that our venture has had on everyone. Maybe it was naive, but we would never have started had we thought it would cause so many issues and didn’t appreciate the extent to which both our rules would be ignored, and the extent to which sound travels across the neighbourhood.”

It is believed that the final party took place a week ago and the property - listed online as Hillside View Spa - is being removed from the Celebration Cottages website.

A spokeswoman for Holmfirth-based Celebration Cottages - which also hires out Chateau 1803 (formerly Nont Sarah’s) - confirmed the owners of Hillside View Spa had cancelled bookings and withdrawn the listing. She declined to comment further.

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment.