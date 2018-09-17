Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The brother of a teenager shot in a drive-by shooting says he is “lucky to be alive.”

The 18-year-old was shot at twice from a passing Audi. One of the shots struck him just above the hip but the teen was able to flee to his mother’s house nearby .

It is believed shots were fired in Abbey Road at Fartown and the teenager made it to his mum’s in Hammond Street where emergency services were called.

Police and paramedics attended and the boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The boy’s older brother, who asked not to be named, said those responsible were still at large. He said his brother was “lucky to be alive” and feared he was still at risk.

He said the teenager, who has mild learning difficulties, hadn’t done anything wrong and was the victim of “bullies.”

Police were called at 6.15pm on Sunday to reports a man had been shot.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

“Anyone who has seen anything or has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1538 of 16/9.”