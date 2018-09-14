Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people are set to flock to watch history recreated tomorrow night in a death-defying high-wire walk at Halifax's Piece Hall.

More than 156 years ago in 1861 Charles Blondin, the world-famous tightrope-walker, caused a sensation amongst 4,000 spectators as he crossed a rope that stretched for it was said some 100ft high from corner to corner of the former cloth mill.

Now the Somerset-based tightrope artist Chris Bullzini complete in 19th century clothes will 're-imagine his exploits' in a riot of colour, music and dance when The Blondin Gala takes place at the hall recently refurbished at a cost of over £20m.

As well as his set-piece event after 9pm on Saturday when he will attempt four crossings there will also be a host of food and drink pop-ups with belly-warming options and some circus style treats.

And to make it an evening to remember for the 2,500-3,000 visitors expected there will be side show curiosities, vaudeville style street theatre, circus acts and magic.

Chris is a 40-year-old father-of-one, whose wife Phoebe is also a lead performer. They have worked together for over seven years as wire walkers and are the only UK couple to have tied the knot while on the wire.

Chris said: "It's my life on the line so I have to prepare very carefully. I look to train for six hours every day and do yoga and meditation practice, it's very much a mental game."

He said the key to being a successful high-wire walker was self-control and iron self-discipline. He said: "Your have to really focus and train yourself not to panic whenever there's a wobble in the wire, a sudden breeze or if the lights are too bright.

"I watch videos of my performances to correct my posture and so on."

One stunt he won't be doing is repeating Blondin's astonishing routine of wheeling his five-year-old daughter in a wheelbarrow across an 180-ft tightrope pitched above a concrete floor at Crystal Palace in 1861 with her charmingly scattering rose petals as they went.

Chris said: "We live in an age of over-caution in the health and safety area and it was no different in some ways in the 19th century with pressure from the Home Secretary to ban that aspect of his act so outraged were some of the audience at the danger posed to his daughter.

"The high-wire for me will be around 30ft high but it's still unclear quite how high the tightrope was in 1861. The 300ft long, 100ft high legend may owe something to newspaper exaggeration, perhaps, as that would have made the rope taller than the hall!

"He stood on one leg and laid down on his front and his back as well as doing a headstand."

Frenchman Blondin made his name crossing Niagara Gorge on a tightrope for the first time on 30 June 1859 on a rope 160ft above the water, over quarter of a mile long and just three inches in diameter.

He was such a cool customer that he crossed it 17 times in a variety of guises including blindfold, pushing a wheelbarrow and carrying a stove.

On one particularly memorable occasion he stopped half way across and cooked himself an omelette.

Another time he crossed on stilts and perhaps most hair-raisingly of all on August 1859 he crossed the gorge with his manager Harry Colcord on his back.

The Halifax Guardian reported Blondin's successful antics at the Piece Hall the following day : “The agility and gracefulness which characterised every movement were the subject of general remark, whilst the firm and certain manner he trod the rope soon banished apprehension.

“His exploits were received with great applause, the wonderful performances he went through fully entitle him to the to the appellation ‘King of the Tight Rope’”.

Molly Rigg, Head of Events for the Piece Hall Trust, said: "There will be jugglers, street performers and it should be a great night. And this year is the 250th year of circus so it seemed appropriate. It all came about because I started look into all the historic events that happened here."

And Nicola Chance-Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust added: "This is a once in a lifetime event and it was a dream of mine to do this. We thought about it last year and decided to do it in June this year.

"Our reservations were about how many people would be interested in this but it appears to have captured people's imaginations."

Anyone interested in attending the event should go to https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/events/the-blondin-gala

* Pre-booked tickets cost £12 and there's the chance of observing the spectacle from the balcony just as folk would have done back in 1861. And you can turn up on the night and pay on the door for £15.