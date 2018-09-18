The video will start in 8 Cancel

Officers investigating a shooting in Fartown have arrested three young men in connection with the attack.

The three, who are all aged 18 and from Huddersfield, were arrested and taken into questioning in the early hours of this morning (Tues).

Officers made the arrests after two shots were fired from an Audi in Abbey Road on Sunday evening.

An 18-year-old man was wounded in the shooting and was described by his brother as "lucky to be alive", although police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

One of the shots struck him just above the hip but the teen was able to flee to his mother’s house nearby .

The three men remain in custody this afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the incident in which an 18 year old man received a non-life threatening injury from a firearms discharge during Sunday evening.

"Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13180462836."