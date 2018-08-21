Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disgruntled gym members have called for compensation three weeks into the closure of its swimming pools.

Total Fitness at Waterloo in Huddersfield was forced to close all its pools and saunas when the drainage system broke on July 31.

Members reported the pools were tinged green.

The national chain said tree debris got into the filtration system causing water to back up and become discoloured.

Following an inspection they found the increased pressure had damaged pool linings.

The main pool and small pool are having to be drained and completely refurbished.

The steam room is also out of action but the saunas in the changing rooms are open.

The company has said the repair work is “complex” and has now admitted the facilities will not re-open until the August Bank Holiday weekend – almost four weeks since they were taken out of action.

Unhappy gym members – who are charged about £40 a month – have contacted the Examiner after they were told there would be no compensation.

Some have tried to cancel their memberships but were told they could not leave as they were still within contract.

Gym bosses have told people they can use other branches of the chain – but the closest one is some 10 miles away, close to the M1 at Wakefield.

The only other offer to members has been guest passes for friends and family.

One person told the Examiner they felt Total Fitness’s customer service was sorely lacking.

Andrea Munt said once club bosses knew the facilities would be out of action for a month they should have offered compensation.

In emails to the Huddersfield club’s general manager, she said: “It is clear that your stance on this is one of a ‘put up and shut up’ nature with the best offer of ‘compensation’ being a tactic to increase your membership numbers, which offers nothing to your loyal customers.

“Please clarify how this benefits me or any club member? This is a badly timed marketing ploy to try and get more members.

“Why would we recommend you to friends at the moment when you are not handling this situation in the right manner?”

Another frustrated member said the pool closures and lack of compensation had annoyed him so much that he attempted to cancel membership for his whole family.

Jonny Douglas of Almondbury tried to cancel for the three people on his membership but was told he could not until his year long contract expired next January.

He said: “We only use the swimming pools as that is all we enjoy.

“It is not an acceptable length of time for the pools to be unavailable and we cannot travel to Wakefield as we rely on public transport.”

Paul McNicholas, Head of Operations for Total Fitness, said: “We are scheduled to re-open the pools over the August bank holiday weekend and we will communicate with the Huddersfield members accordingly.

“We appreciate for some members this is disappointing but we hope they’ll be pleased with the improvements we have made to the wet side area as we have taken the opportunity not only to repair the pool lining but also make some other improvements within this area that will enhance the experience for our members.

“While these works are taking place, members still have access to all the facilities at the neighbouring club (Wakefield) or any of the other clubs within the estate.”