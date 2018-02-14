Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have moved on from a busy Colne Valley village.

But a group of travellers have now pitched up at a former mill site in Cleckheaton.

The travellers who arrived at River Street, off Scar Lane, Milnsbridge, a week ago have now left.

Three caravans were parked in the cul-de-sac off Scar Lane, which leads to the Aldi store car park.

However, rubbish has been left at the scene, including an empty gas bottle and bin liners full of rubbish.

Lib Dem Golcar ward councillor Clr Andrew Marchington said the mess would have to be cleared up by Kirklees, adding: “It’s a particular lifestyle and people have a right to live in the way they wish as long as it doesn’t impinge on others in a negative way.”

Meanwhile, travellers have encamped at the site of the demolished St Peg Mill at St Peg Lane, Cleckheaton.

At least three vehicles are reported to have arrived at the site, which is close to Howard Park Community School.

Clr Andrew Pinnock, Lib Dem councillor for Cleckheaton, said he had contacted Kirklees property department, but said the site was privately-owned. “It is down to the landowner to something about it,” he said.

Clr Pinnock said a group of travellers had been parked on land near the McCarthy & Stone retirement complex near Cleckheaton town centre, but had moved on.

Last November, a group of travellers turned up at the former Jarmain textile mill at Dalton, leaving about three weeks later. The site, now blocked off by huge mounds of earth, remains strewn with rubbish.

Last year saw a number of incidents with travellers pitching up at Holmfirth recreation ground, playing fields at Ravensthorpe and a woodland site at Dewsbury Country Park among other locations.