The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have moved on from a former mill site in Dalton – but left one of their caravans behind.

The travellers moved onto the site formerly occupied by the Jarmain textile firm almost three weeks ago but have moved on following a threat of legal action by the owner of the site, Leeds-based Narbourne Ltd.

About 10 vehicles, which were parked on the site off Crossley Lane, have moved on.

Along with the abandoned, two-wheeled caravan, the site has been left littered with rubbish, including discarded drinks bottles and food wrappers.

At the end of last week, a spokesperson for Wakefield-based architect and planning firm John R Paley Associates, which is acting for the owner, said Narbourne would be seeking a court order to get the travellers removed from the site, which is earmarked for housing.

Bailiffs had earlier attempted to evict the travellers, without success.

The site has had industrial buildings on it since 1893. It was home to the Jarmain textile mill for many years and later the Hartley Group, owned by Alan Lewis, who also owns Globe Mills in Slaithwaite.

The Hartley Group applied for demolition consent in 2014 to make way for the housing development.