Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High achieving Huddersfield triplets got triple top marks in their BTEC results.

Elise, Arielle and Shannon Conlon, from Holmfirth, all received distinctions across the board in their BTEC courses at Huddersfield New College.

Identical sisters Elise and Arielle both studied Health and Social Care and Sport.

The girls now plan to take up places at the University of Huddersfield on identical degrees, before embarking on careers in adult social care.

“It’s been really good because we’ve had each other through the coursework. If we were working at home or at school we would help each other,” said Arielle, who stressed that their finished coursework was certainly not identical.

She added: “We sat next to each other in class for some of the course. It sometimes can be a distraction but mostly it has been good.

“I think over the two years the teachers managed to tell us apart!”

Their sister Shannon, who was on holiday for results day, is not identical – and chose different subjects.

Her level of achievement is the same though.

“Shannon got distinctions in performing arts and musical theatre,” said Arielle. “She has a different personality, different looks and different interests.”

The girls, 18, said their mum was delighted when they relayed their success to her over the phone. Now their grandma wants to take them out to celebrate.

Elise said: “Mum was very pleased. Our grandma wanted to do something for us so she’s taking us for afternoon tea to celebrate.

“Then we are going around town tonight – going round a few pubs with some friends. It’s going to be a great night.”

Huddersfield New College announced that their A-level and BTEC students achieved a 100% pass rate.

At A-level 43% of students achieved high grades of A* - B and at BTEC level 90% of students achieved this equivalent.