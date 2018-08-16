It will be a nerve-wracking day for A-level students across Huddersfield and Kirklees today as thousands collect their results.
Many colleges and schools in the region were due to open their doors early to give out results meaning students will not have to wait long to know if they have the grades to go to the university or apprenticeship of their choice.
Some students will also be on the lookout for UCAS clearing courses after getting their results - especially if they have not secured a university place already.
School and college staff will be available to give help and advice to those students needing it - whether the results are better or worse than anticipated.
It is also expected that there will be big celebrations tonight as students mark the end of their college and school years ahead of heading off to university.
Statement from Greenhead College
Once again, the Sixth Form has come up trumps with an outstanding set of results.
The college have confirmed that their overall pass rate this year is 98.5% with 83.5% of all grades at A*-C and 64% at A*-B. 178 students gained A*/A in 3 or 4 subjects, with 21 students gaining A* across the board.
College Principal, Simon Lett said: “Given these are more challenging, linear A Levels, students have achieved absolutely brilliant results. Our A*-B grades have risen once again, reflecting students’ high aspirations, hard work and commitment. I would also like to thank parents and carers, and our magnificent staff for the steadfast support and guidance they have given our students.”
Creative & Media Studio School - full results
Students at the Creative & Media Studio School at Netherhall Learning Campus, Rawthorpe, had a 100% pass rate! You can see the full list of results here.
Greenhead College - full results
You can see the full list of results for Greenhead students here.
Wakefield Girls High School - full results
Excellent results from Wakefield Girls’ High School today. You can see an overview of them here.
Batley Girls' High School - full results
You can see an overview of the results for Batley Girls’ High School here.
Shelley College - full results
You can see the full list of results for Shelley College here.
Crossley Heath - full results
These are the full results for students at Crossley Heath in Halifax.
Heckmondwike Grammar - full results
Here are the full results for Heckmondwike Grammar School.
New College - full results
Here are the full results for Huddersfield New College.
Shelley College happy with their results
Shelley College said they had a ‘fantastic’ morning seeing students collect results and they had ‘some ‘exceptional performances’.
Principal Dave Wadsworth said:
Although all students should be proud of their achievements, special recognition should go to Tom Atkinson, Jake Beanland, Lewis Millett, Max Stanzione and Kerryn Mellor whose academic progress over the last two years has been expectional. Also to Jamie Bateman for achieving an A* and three A grades in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry.
Despite a reported dip nationally, our overall results have improved including an increase of a full grade in the average grade achieved by all students, an improvement in the average points achieved by each student per exam entry and an improvement in our overall progress meaures. There were some exceptional performances in a number of subjects including the Social Sciences (business studies, economics, psychology & sociology), history, chemistry, sport, spanish, English and biology.
Finally, I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our students for their hard work, commitment and effort over the last two years and wish them all the best for the future.
Heckmondwike Grammar
Heckmondwike Grammar said 76% of results were at grade C or better.
There were 243 A and A* grades altogether, including thirty-eight students that achieved three or more grade A* or A passes while eight students achieved a remarkable four or more A* or A grades.
A spokesperson for the school said: “These superb results reflect the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, and will enable the students to take their next steps with confidence. The outcomes in terms of students being placed at universities of their choice are exceptionally good this year.”
Greenhead College
We now have Greenhead College results too. We are ploughing through all the results and will have them on the blog and the site shortly.
Huddersfield New College
Huddersfield New College said 43% of students achieved high grades of A*- B and 90% of BTEC students achieved this equivalent. They said these results are expected to help HNC maintain its position as one of the best performing 6th Form Colleges in the country.
Principal Angela Williams OBE said: “I am thrilled that once again our students have achieved their very best. The results they have achieved will open the doors to their future career ambitions, with many progressing to some unique and life changing career destinations. 2017 was an exceptional record breaking year for results, and we are delighted to have maintained these results in 2018 in a year where more students were entered for the new tougher linear A Levels. On behalf of everyone at HNC, I would like to congratulate our students on their amazing success – we hope they enjoy the remainder of their summer and we look forward to hearing more about their adventures and achievements after HNC!”
Top grades rate "highest in six years"
More than one in four A-levels were awarded an A or A* this year, The Mirror is reporting. The success rate is the highest proportion for six years, according to figures.
In total, 26.4 per cent of UK entries were given one of the two top grades, according to data published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). This is up 0.1 percentage points on last year.
This by no means diminishes your achievement! You all deserve a pat on the back - A levels are tough and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
Stats on clearing
Which? have told us that last year almost 67,000 people successfully applied to university through Ucas Clearing, so there are still be plenty of options out there for you.
And here was their advice:
- Don’t panic - It could be tempting to pick the first course you find through Clearing. Take some time to think and make sure the place you choose is the right course for you at the right university or college.
- Do your research - Courses can vary based on where you study. A course at one university may have the same name as a course at another university but it won’t necessarily cover the same subjects.
- Start looking straight away - While there are lots of courses available through Clearing, there are also a lot of other prospective students looking. Which? University offers a useful search tool to find similar courses that have slightly lower grade requirements.
- Be ready - There are certain details you’ll need in front of you when you call the admissions office of your Clearing choice. These will include your UCAS number, Clearing number and A level (or equivalent) / GCSE grades.
- Don’t apply for the sake of it - If you can’t find the right course and/or university for you then you might want to consider taking a year out and applying next year.
Hoping to go to University of Huddersfield?
Here’s the details for their clearing line:
Results coming in
We’ve had results from Huddersfield College, Crossley Heath and Bradford Grammar which we will publish shortly
Colleges open from 9am
News on the clearing process
A bit of news on the the clearing process - universities offering clearing places must “put the student first” and not award spots simply to fill up courses, a higher education watchdog boss has warned.
Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students said there is a “danger” that students may be unable to cope if they are given places on courses that exceed their ability. Universities are in fierce competition to attract students after a fall in overall number of people applying for higher education, which could be an advantage to anyone receiving their results today.
However Ms Dandridge said it was important students have “both the ability and the support they need to access and succeed on a degree course”.
We have compiled a guide on all you need to know about clearing here.
Good morning, and good luck
Best of luck to all students picking up their results today.
Stay with us for the latest pictures, news, food offers in Huddersfield for celebrations and of course those all-important results from various schools and colleges.
Here are some pictures from last year’s results day at Greenhead College...