It will be a nerve-wracking day for A-level students across Huddersfield and Kirklees today as thousands collect their results.

Many colleges and schools in the region were due to open their doors early to give out results meaning students will not have to wait long to know if they have the grades to go to the university or apprenticeship of their choice.

Some students will also be on the lookout for UCAS clearing courses after getting their results - especially if they have not secured a university place already.

School and college staff will be available to give help and advice to those students needing it - whether the results are better or worse than anticipated.

It is also expected that there will be big celebrations tonight as students mark the end of their college and school years ahead of heading off to university.

