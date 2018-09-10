The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 59-year-old man has died after being brutally attacked in a house near Huddersfield town centre .

The man suffered serious injuries in an incident on Saturday at the house on Elmwood Avenue, off New North Road, and was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary.

However, police today confirmed that the man had died as a result of his injuries.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a man, 36, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and the house has been taped off with officers carrying out further investigations.

The house where the incident happened is a shared house in multiple occupation and a man who lives there said he knew the dead man as ‘Dave.’

He said: “He followed cricket and football from the 1970s, had a superb knowledge of the era and followed Huddersfield Town and Manchester United. He had lived in the flat for 25 years or more.

“He had a huge collection of books on these subjects. He would watch a lot of football on TV especially at the weekend.

“He was good at maths and enjoyed an occasional bet. I used to take him some food occasionally.

“He had been very upset after his sister died around Christmas.”

Neighbour Mohammad Amin, 66, a bus driver who lives across the road, said he was very sorry to hear about the man’s death.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives are investigating following a serious assault over the weekend in Huddersfield.

“The incident happened when there was an altercation at a property on Elmwood Avenue.

“A 59-year-old man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries. He has now died as a result of his injuries in hospital.

“Two people, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Huddersfield, have been arrested in connection with this incident. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13180448918 or alternatively information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.