A TV firm is urging people affected by the Windrush scandal to come forward and tell their stories.

Huddersfield based social enterprise, Kirklees Local TV, has won a Heritage Lottery Fund Grant to produce a film capturing the personal experiences of people of African-Caribbean descent.

It will reveal tales of people who migrated from Commonwealth countries to the Huddersfield area during the mid-20th century and the problems they have encountered proving their British citizenship.

The Examiner has heard of incidences of Caribbean born nurses being seized at work and deported but no Windrush affected person has been willing to tell their story in person.

The shocking incidents were revealed following a rally hosted by local councillors and the Huddersfield branch of the TUC in support of anyone in the area looking for guidance.

Kirklees Local TV has said it will support local people of Afro-Caribbean descent, who may be questioning their own sense of belonging, to explore their journey, personal identity and heritage.

Volunteers from the local community will be trained in film-making and interviewing, before conducting a series of interviews that will represent important voices in the community that often remain unheard.

The Windrush scandal From 1948 to the 1971 thousands of people from West Indian islands such as Jamaica, Grenada, and Trinidad & Tobago took up the British Government’s offer to come in to the country as ‘citizens of the United Kingdom and Colonies’. Many of those people came to live in West Yorkshire, becoming an integral part of the social fabric of today’s local communities in Huddersfield and beyond. The story of the ‘Windrush Generation’ came back into the national spotlight almost a year ago, when it emerged Carribean born people who had been living lawfully in Britain for decades were suddenly threatened with detention, deportation, and even the removal of their citizenship. The Home Office has vowed to correct the situation and is working to provide citizenship papers to everyone who is entitled to them.

'Windrush: The Years After' is the latest in a long line of Kirklees Local TV programmes dedicated to Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities.

Milton Brown, CEO of Kirklees Local TV, said: “Kirklees Local TV, in partnership with the University of Huddersfield and Dr Heather Norris Nicholson and Professor Barry Doyle – who are well renowned for their academic research as well as their work with community groups – were successful in winning a bid from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

"'Windrush: The Years After' is a project that finally puts the African-Caribbean descent community on the map after 70 years.

“For those community activists in Huddersfield, those brave mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers who had to fight against racism and adversity, and those people who’ve prospered and made it through the malaise of discrimination - this is a watershed moment that will set a foundation for the next 150 years, we hope, with regards to telling the story of the African-Caribbean descent community here in Huddersfield.”

Dr Nicholson, visiting researcher at the university, added: “KLTV’s success in gaining HLF funding for this project is very important and timely.

"For too long, the local histories of West Yorkshire’s diverse Caribbean descent neighbourhoods have been neglected.

"This opportunity to capture local memories, experiences and perspectives on film enables the legacy of Britain’s colonial past and more recent histories to be acknowledged as part of wider national and international narratives that are often misunderstood or simply unknown.”

Professor Barry Doyle, Head of the Department of English, Linguistics and History at the University of Huddersfield, also helped write the successful HLF bid.

Commenting on the award, he said: “We’re incredibly excited about this project.

"This is a great opportunity to develop the history of people of African-Caribbean descent in Huddersfield.

"It’s an overlooked area of study and we’re really grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for supporting this.

"We’re really looking forward to working on the project with Milton.”