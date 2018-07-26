Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who drove over a roundabout at a group of people forcing them to jump out of the way has avoided jail.

Yasrin Mansha changed her plea to a charge of dangerous driving to guilty on the first day of what was expected to be a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The 37-year-old, who was previously of Thorn Avenue in Thornhill but has since moved to the Stratford area of north east London, drove her 4x4 over the grassed roundabout towards a group of men who were repairing a car by the side of the road.

The incident happened at Cross Road in Dewsbury on May 22 last year.

She must now abide by a three-month curfew between the hours of 7pm and 6am and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

She was also accused of calling the men ‘white b******s’, but she pleaded not guilty to racially-aggravated threatening behaviour and that charge was allowed to lie on the file.