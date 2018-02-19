Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been jailed for life after tying her best friend to a bed and stabbing her repeatedly.

Shaunna Littlewood stabbed Sarah Holden at least 17 times on July 9 last year after they had spent the evening drinking together.

She must serve at least seven years.

The pair had been friends for 17 years when Littlewood tied Ms Holden’s wrists and ankles before inflicting knife injuries to her legs, abdomen, chest, neck and face.

During the attack Littlewood said “sorry Princess” before continuing to inflict further wounds.

Simon Waley, prosecuting, said the attack took place at Littlewood’s home in Gladstone Court, Dewsbury , after the two women had spent the evening drinking together.

After Littlewood tied Ms Holden to the bed and began stabbing her legs Ms Holden managed to free her left hand and tried to stop the attack.

But Littlewood continued to stab her to the neck and body before stopping to ring her sister’s partner to confess.

He came to the flat and tried to help Ms Holden before calling an ambulance. Littlewood was arrested at the scene.

Mr Waley said Ms Holden suffered internal bleeding close to her heart from a stab wound to her breast. She also suffered a collapsed lung and wounds to her neck, jaw and abdomen.

The prosecutor said Ms Holden’s injuries were long term and she continues to have problems breathing and with her vocal cords.

Littlewood, now of King Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The court heard Littlewood has previous convictions for attacks against other women, including for battery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Catherine Silverton, defending, said her client had no memory of carrying out the attack and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder which led to a mental health problem known as emotionally unstable personality disorder.

Miss Silverton said: “She has described herself this morning as a monster.

“She will never drink alcohol again.

“Even in prison, people think she is silly because she will not even use a knife to cut her food.”

Ms Holden read a victim impact statement to the court, despite her voice being affected by the injuries sustained to her vocal cords.

Littlewood, who appeared in the dock wearing a striped blouse, began crying.

Ms Holden said: “I trusted Shaunna because she was my best friend. But because of what she has done to me I do not trust anyone, not even my own family.”

She added: “I hate looking at myself in the mirror because of the scars.”

Sentencing Littlewood to life imprisonment with a minimum of seven years, Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: “It was a motiveless attack, but had an element of premeditation and persistence.”