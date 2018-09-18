Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kind-hearted women have offered their own wedding dresses to women who have been left in tears after a bridal shop suddenly shut.

Elenor Rose Bridal in Marsh has closed with the owner Lynette Blythe suddenly resigning as a director of the company on 14 September.

Dozens of concerned brides-to-be contacted the Examiner saying they feared they would not get their dresses for their big day.

Many said they had paid in full and they had been left in limbo. They said they had tried to contact the company with no success.

The company's Facebook profile asks anyone concerned to call a mobile number "for any queries regarding dresses and collection thank you".

But many said there was no answer and when the Examiner called the mailbox was full.

Now women who have already walked down the aisle have come forward to offer their own dresses to anyone left without a gown.

Vicki Swift posted a photo of her big day dress with the message: "Hi ladies! For any upcoming bride that has been left in the lurch by this, I’m happy to lend mine for free to anyone as long as it’s looked after. It’s an Alfredo Angelo full dress, with lace illusion back - just needs a dry clean which I can do. It’s a size 18-20 - if it would help anyone out please pm me xxx"

Elliot Butler posted an image of his wife in her dress and added: "My wife got her wedding dress from Eleanor rose in March, it is a size 8 and has been taken in fit her, if your wedding is soon and you would like to have a look at the dress then please inbox me, we would be more than happy to help! I can’t remember the designer but I know it begins with a L

let us know if you want any details and more pics x"

Sally Kilburn posted an image of her on her wedding day and added: "Hi I’m willing to lend mine for free too, it’s a size 12 off the shoulder Bardot style. Corset back so will fit upto a size 16. It will need dry cleaning and has a slight tear at the bottom but not a big repair. Pm

Me if interested xx"

And Julie Martyn said: "If anyone needs a dress I am willing to lend one- it is fully dry cleaned and ready to go. Ronald Joyce Valeria size 12 but was taken in quite a bit I also had the chiffon taken from

The front to show the bodice - I’m 5ft 2 ish.

Also a red monsoon dress that will fit approx size 9/10 year old.

Please let me know if I can help you out!!!!"

Jodie Thomas also set up a Facebook group entitled 'Brides in Need shall be a bride indeed' to help distraught customers borrow dresses from women who have already walked down the aisle. More than 100 women have already joined the group.

Elenor Rose was set up by former travel agent Lynette Blythe from her home and was then based at premises in Wakefield Road, Waterloo , for three years before relocating to larger premises in Marsh.

She named the business after her daughter Elenor Rose, who tragically died just four days old.

In September 2014 she won the award for customer service at the North of England Wedding Awards run by The Wedding Guide.

It had such a good reputation that brides flocked to it from all over the country wowed by its glowing reviews and it was recently featured on the hit Channel 4 series Don't tell the Bride.

(Image: Andy Connell)

One bride-to-be affected is Siobhan Spencer who is set to get married to rugby star Joe Wardle , formerly of Huddersfield Giants and now of Castleford Tigers, on 26 October at The Moorlands, Halifax.

She paid £1,700 for her gown as long ago as 8 December, 2017 and was promised its delivery in July.

A number of others have also spoken to the Examiner.

Despite repeated attempts by the Examiner to contact Lynette none was successful.

A Facebook message posted on their page yesterday said: "Please note that the shop WILL NOT be open on Wednesday between 10-3.

Brides should only come to the shop when advised to do so via appointment only. If you have any queries please ring the number below.

"To add: This is not Lynette. We are trying to help people with their orders and are attempting to solve the situation. Please bare with us."

A woman who answered the phone at Brosnans Chartered Accountants in Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse, who have previously represented the wedding firm, said they had been inundated with phone calls from worried brides.

She said: "We have handled their accounts in the past. We have just been taking people's names and forwarding them to an email address."

Companies House shows that Lynette Blythe ceased to be a director at the firm on 14 September. The form is signed by administrators and liquidators.