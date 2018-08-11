Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After months of twists and turns, the saga over the future of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary took a step forward this week.

Health bosses' initial plan was to close the hospital, move A&E to Calderdale and demolish HRI, replacing it with a planned care unit.

In May this year an independent NHS expert body highlighted “failings which call into question the benefits of this scheme and the way in which the process has been managed.”

Then-health secretary Jeremy Hunt gave bosses three months to come back with a new plan.

The deadline was yesterday.

The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) which manages HRI came back with their new plan - and a surprise alternative was submitted by Kirklees Council which has support from all the parties represented on the council.

What does the CCG's new plan propose?

24/7 consultant led A&E at both HRI and Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH)

All blue light emergency ambulances sent to CRH

HRI will receive self-presenting emergency patients

Patients presenting at HRI who need acute inpatient treatment to be transferred to CRH

Clinical decision unit retained at both CRH and HRI

24/7 consultant anaesthetic cover at HRI

A single expert team model at CRH for critical care services, emergency surgical and paediatric surgical services

Medically-led urgent care centres at each hospital

Strengthened community and primary care services to reduce demand for hospital services

Physician-led inpatient care at HRI for patients who do not require the most acute clinical inpatient healthcare but do require extra support while arrangements are made to meet their future needs

Bed capacity across CRH and HRI will be maintained, managed as now in line with seasonal demand

Maximise the opportunities offered by digital technology

The CCG has warned that to maintain both sites will affect planned revenue savings, and so further cutbacks will be necessary.

What does Kirklees Council's plan propose?

A new hospital between Huddersfield and Dewsbury with full A&E services, cosing around £300m

A&E services at Pinderfields and Calderdale, with urgent treatment centres at Dewsbury and HRI

Significant investment in prevention, staying well and helping people to manage their own health conditions effectively

Embracing digital technology and other opportunities to provide care closer to or in people’s own homes.

Reviewing if it can provide capital funding for the new hospital

A comprehensive review of all health and social care services and facilities across Kirklees to determine which services are needing

Continued investment in existing health facilities

What does Calderdale Council say?

Calderdale has supported the CCG's plan.

Why did Kirklees present an alternative proposal?

Council leader Shabir Pandor said: "It is vital that the growing population in Kirklees has its health and social care needs properly reflected and planned for. As a Council, we are unanimous in believing this cannot be left to chance.

"The original proposals were all about structure, rather than plans designed for people. We can’t afford to allow the haemorrhaging of services from both Dewsbury and Huddersfield hospitals as is happening now."

What are the MPs' views?

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff says Kirklees Council's plan is 'overly ambitious' and the CCG's plan was 'problematic'.

Paula Sherriff on the hospital plans “I have grave concerns about ambulance travel times if the only available acute emergency treatment is at Wakefield or Halifax. “Kirklees is an area with a population of 500,000 and needs a fully staffed, fully functioning A&E department to serve its population. “I believe that NHS England’s new proposals for HRI prove that the fight to protect these vital local services is not over. Given the Conservatives’ refusal to properly fund local government, I am deeply concerned that Kirklees Council’s plan is overly ambitious given the tight constraints imposed on the council’s finances.”

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker said she had 'reservations' about Kirklees Council's proposal, and would only support a proposal that guarantees improved accessibility for her constituents.

Thelma Walker's view on the hospital plans “I am yet to see any detail of this plan and I have reservations about its achievability. “There is no information about the proposed location of the new hospital and no guarantees on where the money is coming from to build it. “It is unclear what would happen in the meantime to the services which are under threat in Huddersfield and which have already been lost in Dewsbury.”

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said he was 'cautiously positive' about Kirklees' plans.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin said the CCG's plan was 'not good enough', while Kirklees' proposals needed more detail.

Tracy Brabin's views on the health plan "Any proposals that enable my Batley and Spen constituents to be seen swiftly in a time of crisis are welcome - but a much greater level of detail is required and it must not be delivered at the expense of other services.”

What do campaigners say?

Mike Forster, chairman of campaign group Hands Off HRI, dismissed the CCGs’ and Trusts’ plans as 'a half-baked reworking of the original business case'.

He said they were proposing what he described as 'an accident centre' at Huddersfield as all emergencies would be redirected to Halifax.

He said: “This is not enough and our campaign group will oppose them all the way.

“We require an immediate assurance that the hospital building will be maintained and demand that the health secretary comes up to the area to listen to and meet local health professionals, patients and local people.”

What about the leaders of the five parties on Kirklees Council?

Kirklees' plans have been supported by the leaders of all five parties represented on the council.

Labour councillor Shabir Pandor , who is leader of Kirklees Council, said: "The beauty of this proposal is the cross-party support. It means that we mean business. We are serious about putting our residents first in Kirklees. And, when it goes to government, the government will look at it favourably. The government will see that there are no party politics being played. This is a genuine plan for Kirklees.”

, who is leader of Kirklees Council, said: "The beauty of this proposal is the cross-party support. It means that we mean business. We are serious about putting our residents first in Kirklees. And, when it goes to government, the government will look at it favourably. The government will see that there are no party politics being played. This is a genuine plan for Kirklees.” Conservative group leader Clr David Hall said: "This is a long-term plan for a long-term solution and so we are under no illusions that this will take up to 10 years to implement. Consequently, given the age of the current estate, intermediate investment will be needed in current sites but must be done in a way that supports the longer-term plan. However, we feel that investment should be planned on the best possible long term solution.”

Green group leader Andrew Cooper said new health secretary Matt Hancock would bring “a fresh set of eyes” to the debate, adding: "We’re coming up with an idea that will take us forward. That’s a great opportunity that we should take advantage of.”

Lib Dem group leader John Lawson said: "Health care and health care funding has evolved over the last two years. The regional picture is very different. It always bears reassessing situations and once we have got a plan now is the time to present it.”

Independent Group Leader Charles Greaves said: “No one is happy with the proposals puts forward by the CCGs. We need to put something down that will give people a chance to look at what other alternatives exist.”

So what happens now?

Both plans have been submitted to health secretary Matt Hancock for review. Kirklees Council says it will continue to develop its proposal over the next six months, 'to ensure it is a viable solution which considers in further detail the workforce, activity and financial picture, and that high level clinical assumptions and models of care are accurately understood'.

The CCG said in a letter to Mr Hancock it would also start to further develop its model.

Mr Hancock is expected to provide a response to the plans in the near future.